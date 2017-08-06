|
Company News
Showlite Launches Campaign to Celebrate the Unsung Heroes in the Industry
6/8/2017
Showlite, who is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2017, has drawn on the people behind the scenes as inspiration for the campaign which includes video, print and digital advertising and social media using the hashtag #showlitehero.
Paul Wicks, Chairman at Showlite, comments “Our team are responsible for building over 30,000 stands, laying 1,000 miles of carpet and switching on 500,000 lights each year. In total, the Showlite team support over 100 events from 50 organisers in 30 venues up and down the UK. This is a remarkable achievement and I wanted to celebrate the heroes who really are the backbone of our industry.”
Cathy Forsyth, Group Operations Manager at William Reed adds: “You really can’t put a value on the contribution the contractors play. Showlite were onsite for National Convenience Show, Farm Shop & Deli and The Forecourt Show and the service we received was exceptional. From the electricians, the shell scheme builders, the carpet fitters, the truck drivers and everyone working behind the scenes. It’s really important not to underestimate the role they play and I’m delighted to see this fantastic tribute to the unsung heroes who contribute so much to the overall success of my shows.”
The #showlitehero campaign launches in June and the video will be released on 7th June to coincide with Global Exhibitions Day.
About Showlite
Building Events, Building Relationships, Investing in People. Founded 25 years ago by Paul Wicks, Showlite has earned a reputation for being one of the most trustworthy and professional contractors in the industry, delivering all essential event services including shell scheme, electrics, lighting, furniture, flooring and graphics.
Finalists in the AEO Excellence Awards 2017 for Most Respected Company and Best Service Supplier, Showlite support over 100 events from 50 organisers in 30 venues. From the Farm Shop & Deli Show to the Festive Gift Fair, William Reed to the Craft Potters Association, the NEC to Westfield, Showlite are small enough to provide a flexible, personal service whilst having the capacity to provide large scale, multi-hall events. Regularly commended for our personal service, level of care and attention to detail, organisers and exhibitors rely on us for our technical excellence, energy and user friendly approach. Find out more at www.showlite.co.uk.
Contact:
jmayer@showlite.co.uk
