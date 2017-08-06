WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
Exhibitions Mean Business Campaign Opens Registration for Exhibitions Day Legislative Fly-in, June 6-7 in Washington D.C. EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Brings Professional Development Education for Exhibitors and Corporate Event Marketers to Providence People
Flywheel Brands Welcomes Cory Dodson as Client Success Specialist Shows & Events
ISTH Announces Dublin as Host City for SSC 2018 Meeting New Products
Highmark TechSystems Launches Highmark Outdoor Line of Event Structures Company News
AmpliVox Sound Technology Helps Engage Audiences for Community Celebration of Cultures Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017
submit your news
email newsletter
People
Orbus Adds 28 New Positions Since January 2017
6/8/2017
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is pleased to announce that it added 28 new positions since January of this year. New positions were added to Exhibit Design, Information Technology, Marketing, Sales and Production Departments.

New positions are additions due to the continued growth of the business, and have been key to Orbus’ continual improvement in manufacturing, graphic and customer service capabilities. The new, skilled employees provide benefit to clients through superior customer service and fast turnaround times, and assist Orbus’ efforts in being a leader in the exhibit and display industry.

As 2017 continues, further new hires are anticipated to maintain Orbus’ continuous focus on quality, improvement, customer service, innovation and growth.

photo


About Orbus
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.

Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts. Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com.


Contact:
kaylinj@orbus.com





More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...




FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
International
MC2
Rental
CenterPoint
In-line Systems
Tiger Presentations
Exhibit Producers
E&E Exhibit Solutions
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott