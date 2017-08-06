trending Sponsored Content

People

Orbus Adds 28 New Positions Since January 2017

6/8/2017

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is pleased to announce that it added 28 new positions since January of this year. New positions were added to Exhibit Design, Information Technology, Marketing, Sales and Production Departments.



New positions are additions due to the continued growth of the business, and have been key to Orbus’ continual improvement in manufacturing, graphic and customer service capabilities. The new, skilled employees provide benefit to clients through superior customer service and fast turnaround times, and assist Orbus’ efforts in being a leader in the exhibit and display industry.



As 2017 continues, further new hires are anticipated to maintain Orbus’ continuous focus on quality, improvement, customer service, innovation and growth.









About Orbus

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.



Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts. Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit





