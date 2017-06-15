trending Sponsored Content

Charles Saunders Named Food Services and Hospitality GM for Duke Energy Convention Center

Tweet 6/15/2017

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor, the providers of both Venue Management and Food Services and Hospitality to the Duke Energy Convention Center, named Charles Saunders as the new General Manager of Food Services and Hospitality at the 750,000-sq. ft. venue. He will report to Spectra’s Ric Booth, General Manager of the Duke Energy Convention Center.



“With Charles’ diverse and unique qualifications, we can continue to create unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Booth. “He will bring a wealth of knowledge to our city and the DECC team.”



Saunders held a number of leadership roles in the hospitality industry, including the Four Seasons, Starwood, and Marriott where he served as Director of Food and Beverage. In these positions he generated more than $20 million in food and beverage revenue. Saunders also boasts international experience in food and beverage leadership having worked in Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and the US Virgin Islands. More recently, he finished a consulting assignment with the historic Strater Hotel in Durango, Colorado. These positions called for him to introduce new dining concepts, increase food and beverage profitability, and management of international business relations.



“I was attracted to Spectra and their proven record of providing an exceptional experience to customers at Duke Energy Convention Center and the many other properties in which the company is engaged. I’m excited to join the strong food services and hospitality team and to make Cincinnati my new home.”



Saunders will be leading a team of more than fifty employees in providing food services to the DECC’s more than 750,000 guests. Strong financial oversight, extensive culinary experience, and the ability to develop highly effective organizational infrastructures are just a few of the skills Saunders will bring to the DECC. He joined the team on Tuesday May 16, 2017.





About the DECC

The Duke Energy Convention Center is managed by Spectra and located in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, within blocks of top-rated restaurants, bars, pro-sports venues and attractions. The Center boasts innovative design features that welcome creative event plans and versatile spaces to accommodate both large and small groups. The 40,000 sq. ft. grand ballroom is the largest and most spectacular in the Midwest. In addition, the Center offers 200,000 sq. ft. of exhibit spaces and 30 deluxe meeting rooms. DECC offers free Wi-Fi areas, an in-house AV company, telecommunications provider and show-stopping catering cuisine. For details on the convention center or to book exhibit or event space visit



About Spectra

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, Ticketing & Fan Engagement and Corporate Partnerships. Learn more at



About Comcast Spectacor

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Spectacor’s three core businesses are the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center Complex, and Spectra, a hosting and entertainment firm specializing in Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, Ticketing & Fan Engagement and Corporate Sponsorships. Learn more at





Contact:

Michelle_Hopewell@comcastspectacor.com









