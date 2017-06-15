trending Sponsored Content

UFI Announces International Fair Poster Competition

Tweet 6/15/2017

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, announces its 21st International Fair Poster Competition.



The annual International Fair Poster Competition celebrates the best posters produced by tradeshow organisers around the world. UFI members are invited to submit their finest posters – whether they promote a specific exhibition, or the industry as a whole.



Launched by International Fair Plovdiv in 1997, the Competition has been run together with UFI since 2003. Today it is widely recognised as the global award for excellence in exhibition poster creation.



All posters will be displayed at the International Technical Fair 2017 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from 25-30 September. At this event, the winners will be selected by an international jury of renowned graphic designers and artists, UFI representatives, and exhibition industry experts.



Participation Regulations The Competition is open to UFI members only;

Participation is free of charge;

Each poster can be submitted in the following category: Event posters related to a specific fair or exhibition;

Only posters created for exhibition events during the three-year period from 2015 to 2017 are eligible to apply. The winner will be honored at the prestigious award ceremony during the 2017 UFI Global Congress in Johannesburg, South Africa #ufijoburg and benefit from one complimentary admission to the entire Congress. Winning posters are promoted throughout the exhibition industry thanks to UFI’s various communication channels.



Tempted to take part? Please complete the application form and submit it by email before 30 June 2017. For more information and application details, please visit





About UFI

UFI is the leading global association of the world’s tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. For more UFI news, visit our website at





Contact:

angela@ufi.org









