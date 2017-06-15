|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press
UFI Announces International Fair Poster Competition
6/15/2017
UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, announces its 21st International Fair Poster Competition.
The annual International Fair Poster Competition celebrates the best posters produced by tradeshow organisers around the world. UFI members are invited to submit their finest posters – whether they promote a specific exhibition, or the industry as a whole.
Launched by International Fair Plovdiv in 1997, the Competition has been run together with UFI since 2003. Today it is widely recognised as the global award for excellence in exhibition poster creation.
All posters will be displayed at the International Technical Fair 2017 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from 25-30 September. At this event, the winners will be selected by an international jury of renowned graphic designers and artists, UFI representatives, and exhibition industry experts.
Participation Regulations
Tempted to take part? Please complete the application form and submit it by email before 30 June 2017. For more information and application details, please visit www.ufi.org/awards/international-fair-poster-competition/
About UFI
UFI is the leading global association of the world’s tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. For more UFI news, visit our website at www.ufi.org.
Contact:
angela@ufi.org
|
|
|
