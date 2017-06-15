|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Brings Professional Development Education for Exhibitors and Corporate Event Marketers to Providence Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Expo 2017 Awards Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for Expo 2017 Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual All-Star Awards Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Company News
New Research from Freeman and SSI Confirms Brand Experiences Matter to Marketers Shows & Events
Access TCA Brings ASCO 2017 Setup to Social Media
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
The Events Industry Council Honors Winner of the Innovation in Sustainability Award
6/15/2017
The Events Industry Council, in partnership with IMEX has launched a new industry award this year, the Innovation in Sustainability Award, and honors Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group as the inaugural winner of the award. The Innovation in Sustainability Award was designed to recognize event professionals who are driving sustainability forward through innovation, collaboration and idea sharing. The Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group was recognized for doing this with their Blu Planet water conservation project.
“The Green Meeting Industry Council (GMIC), now the Events Industry Council’s Sustainability Committee, has had a long tradition of celebrating sustainability in our industry through the IMEX-GMIC awards. We are excited to continue this tradition with IMEX,” said Karen Kotowski, CAE, CMP, President and CEO, Events Industry Council.
“Collaboration is fundamental to innovation in any field as it is only through working as a team that we can identify sustainability challenges and gain fresh and innovative insight into how these challenges can be addressed. In support of this, the award has been re-imagined to celebrate and encourage innovation and collaboration. The award takes a holistic approach to sustainability, factoring in social, environmental and economic impacts, as well as evaluating the event or project’s legacy and contribution to industry education,“ said Mariela McIlwraith, CMP, CMM, MBA, Director, Sustainability Committee, Events Industry Council.
The Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group demonstrated both collaboration and innovation, taking a multi-faceted approach to address water conservation and sanitation issues. The project lead organization has been a signatory of the UN Global Compact since 2009 and was the first hotel brand to sign the UN CEO Water Mandate. The initiatives to recognize include:
About The Events Industry Council
The Events Industry Council’s more than 30 member organizations represent over 103,500 individuals and 19,500 firms and properties involved in the events industry. The Events Industry Council promotes high standards and professionalism in the events industry with the Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) program and signature program initiatives. The CMP credential is recognized globally as the badge of excellence in the events industry. The qualifications for certification are based on professional experience, education, and a rigorous exam. The four signature programs — Sustainability, Industry Insights, Knowledge, and Leadership — represent the key initiatives, assets, services and products for the Events Industry Council. Learn more at www.eventscouncil.org.
Contact:
adarvill@eventscouncil.org
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|