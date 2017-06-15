|
|
|
|
|
Stretch Shapes Releases Borderless Projection Screens
6/15/2017
Stretch Shapes would like to introduce you to our latest product innovation, Borderless Projection Screens. Precision made using an exclusive, foldable blackout projection screen material and a new twist on SEG. Stretch Shapes’ Borderless Projection Screens provide a straightforward way to achieve a large and scalable projection surface that’s wrinkle/bezel free.
“We were just not satisfied with how SEG was being used and really strived to come up with a solution that would work for the A/V industry," said Niko Mantele, CEO and Founder of Stretch Shapes. "With our Borderless Projection Screens, every part of the product is a usable surface and they break down small so you can transport them without taking up much room.”
Stretch Shapes’ Borderless Projection Screens use SEG extrusions that are custom mounted to the back of 2” aluminum square tube frames. This creates a projection surface with absolutely zero bezel and an ultra-easy set up. Unlike other SEG screens, no frame is available for the audience to see or be distracted by. The blackout projection material is a knitted polyester fabric engineered with a bright white front and black back to ensure no frame shadowing or passing light. The fabric does have a slight stretch which allows it to fold up small and install wrinkle-free with ease.
All Borderless Projection Screens are built to your spec with nearly no limitations. For safety and to meet most state laws, the fabric used for these screens is IFR (Inherently Flame Retardant) and meets NFPA 701 standards.
For more information on Stretch Shapes’ Borderless Projection Screens, please www.stretchshapes.net/borderless-projection-screens/
Stretch Shapes proudly manufactures custom décor and offers design solutions for all manner of events. Utilizing a highly skilled design team, aluminum fabrication department, dedicated seamstresses and cutting edge technology, Stretch Shapes is poised to bring your ideas to life. For more information, visit www.stretchshapes.net.
Contact:
kyle.h@stretchshapes.net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|