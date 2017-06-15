Largest-ever EXPO PACK Guadalajara Show Floor Opens to Attendees

trending Sponsored Content

The largest-ever EXPO PACK Guadalajara (June 13–15; Jalisco, Mexico) opened its doors this morning to an expected record number of attendees seeking new technologies and insights. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the biannual event is hosting 700 exhibitors from 16 countries spanning 140,000 net-square-feet of exhibit space.



This third edition of EXPO PACK Guadalajara is three times larger than its 2013 beginnings as a regional show for the Western Mexico Market. The growth of the show is tracking with the development of the packaging machinery market in Mexico as evidenced by PMMI’s recent infographic, Mexico’s Packaging Machinery Market 2017 – 2018, at



The infographic serves as a visual snapshot of the issues facing packaging machinery manufacturers who do business in or are looking to break into the Mexican market and highlights factors indicating packaging machinery demand will continue to thrive.



PMMI members have a strong presence at the show with 160 members exhibiting, and a PMMI Pavilion featuring 82 PMMI member companies. Show floor highlights include a food processing pavilion plus international pavilions from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Italy, Spain and the United States, as well as a plethora of educational opportunities from free on-floor Innovation Stage presentations to a full conference program, Packaging Congress and the Envases Estelares Award from the Mexican Packaging Association (AMEE). Attendees can find sustainable packaging and processing solutions by looking-out for the EXPO PACK Verde icon at exhibits on the show floor.



The show floor is open for two more days, opening at 11 a.m. each day, and registration is available on-site until the end of the show. EXPO PACK Guadalajara is proud to have a history of support from some of Mexico’s leading professional industry associations. These important organizations include Asociación Mexicana de Envase y Embalaje (AMEE), Cámara de Comercio de Guadalajara, Cámara de la Industria Alimenticia de Jalisco (CIAJ), Cámara Nacional de Fabricantes de Envases Metálicos (CANAFEM), Cámara Nacional de la Industria de Artes Gráficas de Jalisco (CANAGRAF Jalisco), Cámara Nacional de la Industria de Conservas Alimenticias (CANAINCA), Cámara Nacional de la Industria de Productos Cosméticos y Asociación Nacional de la Industria de Productos del Cuidado Personal y del Hogar A.C. (CANIPEC), Cámara Nacional de la Industria Farmacéutica (CANIFARMA) and Cámara Regional de la Industria de la Transformación del Estado de Jalisco (CAREINTRA).





About PMMI

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Healthcare Packaging EXPO, PACK EXPO East, EXPO PACK México, EXPO PACK Guadalajara and ProFood Tech. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, ProFood World and Packaging + Processing OEM. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market and industry trends to support members' growth strategies, and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year. Learn more at





