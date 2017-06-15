|
|
|
|
|
People
Highmark Promotes Sam Kimmel to Outdoor Product Specialist
6/15/2017
Debbie Parrott, President, Highmark TechSystems, announced that Sam Kimmel has been promoted to Product Specialist – Outdoor. Sam will be responsible for preparing and supporting Highmark’s outdoor products and solutions for the events industry which include a range of multi-level, modular structures and temporary buildings for festival or tournament VIP suites, as well as mobile exhibits and kiosks for roadshows.
With a background in custom car fabrication, Sam is exceptionally detailed oriented, something that will serve him well in taking on multiple roles: project management, production, service and on-site support for Highmark Outdoor. His resume also includes curating a private automobile museum, helping launch a new business by managing its distribution center, and exhibit fabrication.
Sam has been instrumental in the R & D for the Highmark Outdoor deck system. In this capacity, he has developed installation processes, specified new equipment needed for the production of the line, and trained shop personnel on fabricating the products. This training included introducing a new high-tech CNC router which is now being used to produce Highmark’s indoor and outdoor systems.
“As is the case with so many of us in the exhibit industry, Sam’s diverse background and skill set make him valuable to our company in many ways,” said Ms. Parrott. “He has a very hands-on approach to every aspect of the fabrication of our product lines and is extremely knowledgeable about the product technology that makes us more efficient and profitable. I am so pleased that he is in a position to help usher Highmark into the events marketplace with our innovative, break-out products. “
For more information go to www.highmarktech.com.
Contact:
dparrott@highmarktech.com
More information about Highmark TechSystems...
|
|
|
|