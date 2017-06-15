trending Sponsored Content

Reed Exhibitions Announces Collaboration with National Tiny House Jamboree

6/15/2017

Reed Exhibitions, the world’s leading events organizer, is adding another show to its portfolio with Tiny House & Simple Living Jamboree. Today, the company announced that it will collaborate with the National Tiny House Jamboree to host the world’s largest tiny house and simple living event in Arlington, Texas. The event will take place from October 27 - 29, 2017 at the Arlington Convention Center.



Founded in 2015, the event grew to attract over to 50,000 attendees in just its second year. The 2017 Tiny House & Simple Living Jamboree is expected to attract close to 60,000 tiny house enthusiasts, builders, sustainability advocates, and curiosity seekers. Featuring 60 tiny house structures, exhibits, educational seminars & workshops, keynote speakers, entertainment, kids’ zones, and much more, the Tiny House & Simple Living Jamboree stands out as a true celebration of the tiny house movement that is sweeping the nation and the developing trend towards living in simpler, smaller and more efficient spaces.



With close to 30 hours of educational programming available at the show, attendees can expand their knowledge across a wide range of topics including preparing for your first weekend in a tiny house, tiny building practices, techniques for downsizing and simple, smart and sustainable living solutions. In addition, attendees can explore a variety of tiny living products and services such as construction equipment, furnishings & appliances, interior design, and outdoor living products.



New in 2017 is the DIY Village, where tiny house owners will relocate their living quarters to the event’s outdoor exhibit space. Throughout the festival, curious visitors can explore the structures and ask homeowners all about building and living the tiny house life. “We are thrilled to bring the Tiny House & Simple Living Jamboree to Arlington,” said Nancy Walsh, President of Reed Exhibitions U.S. “We recognize the growth in the tiny house movement and appreciate the passion of those devoted to small, smart and sustainable living. As we grow the event and increase education around the industry we are looking to expand into other cities to expose more people to the exciting movement.”



Tickets for the Tiny House & Simple Living Jamboree are now available and can be purchased online at





About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world's leading events organizer, with over 500 events in 43 countries. In 2016 Reed brought together over seven million active event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organized by 41 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events and is part of RELX Group, a world leading provider of professional information solutions.





Contact:

sminuto@reedexpo.com









