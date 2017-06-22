|
|
|
|
|
Company News
MEC Celebrates 1st Year at New Location
6/22/2017
MEC hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at their Chicago area headquarters marking their first official year at the new 40,000 sq. ft. facility. The Village of Romeoville along with Mayor John Nowak, The Romeoville Chamber of Commerce along with their Board of Directors, MEC Clients, friends and family members were all in attendance.
Owner Brian Phebus stated “We spent two years looking at over 40 buildings and spent roughly 500 hours searching for the right place. Romeoville was head and shoulders above the rest in demonstrating how the community could add value to our business, and that is what truly helped seal the deal for us.”
President Tom Bacha added “We created the office space to not only demonstrate MEC’s space planning and design prowess, but we have also utilized materials and techniques often represented on the exhibit show floor so our office doubles as a show room to visitors and guests.”
In addition to the celebration, MEC matriarch Luann Phebus presented two quilts of honor to MEC’s charitable partner The Oscar Mike Foundation. This Foundation’s mission is to keep injured veterans “On-the-Move”. “If there is one thing that is clear about our family and culture is that we have a great sense of patriotism and caring for others” said Brian. Having the Oscar Mike crew join us was a special way to tie in everything that we support.”
About MEC
MEC is a privately-held company based in the Chicago area. For more than 30 years, MEC has worked with businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small start-ups, bringing their brands and messaging to life. MEC is a one-stopshop providing turnkey services for the entire trade show program, from general contracting to logistics planning and on-site supervision. For more information go to www.metroexhibit.com.
About Oscar Mike
Oscar Mike is an American-made and Veteran-owned apparel company matched with their own 501(c)(3), The Oscar Mike Foundation. Together, their mission is to inspire others to remain “on the move” in achieving their goals, whether personal or professional, physical or mental.
Contact:
bphebus@metroexhibit.com
|
|
|
