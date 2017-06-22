trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

Shows & Events

Company News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

LivePicture Expands its Capabilities with Technology Partnerships

Tweet 6/22/2017

A start-up company, LivePicture, is helping trade show exhibitors attract and retain many more visitors by telling their sales stories with 21st century technology. Instead of exhibit walls displaying printed, static visuals and messages, a LivePicture exhibit uses large digital monitors that can range from two monitors up to a ten-foot digital wall.



“That is the ‘picture’ part” says LivePicture President/CEO, Steve (Couch) Couchman. Couch continued: ‘These monitors can display movies, banners, video conferencing and interactive presentations at the command of exhibit attendants or from a remote location. The key is the ability instantly change to reach a specific market or even an individual. That content is the ‘live’ part.”



The power of partners

In the short time since its founding, the company has developed strong relationships with suppliers and partners including such industry leaders as: Planar, Samsung, LG, Microsoft, HTC, DAQRI, Asus, Lenovo, Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, HP, Dell/EMC/VMWare, allowing it to expand its capabilities at the same warp speed as technology.



Constantly developing new capabilities

Moving beyond digital monitors, LivePicture is developing ways to tell a client’s story through VR and AR as well as 3D. This has drawn the interest of municipalities, restaurants, theaters and more.



Simple setup takes approximately 30 minutes from unpack to completed assembly. When compared to static messages that must be reprinted on cloth or vinyl walls, costs are amazingly low.



An accelerator for entrepreneurs

Assisting in its growth is LivePicture’s acceptance into the Collaboratory at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan. This is a regional resource center that offers entrepreneurs a wide variety of resources to launch and grow their ideas.



The company’s web site can be visited at





Contact:

tom@Live-Picture.com









A start-up company, LivePicture, is helping trade show exhibitors attract and retain many more visitors by telling their sales stories with 21st century technology. Instead of exhibit walls displaying printed, static visuals and messages, a LivePicture exhibit uses large digital monitors that can range from two monitors up to a ten-foot digital wall.“That is the ‘picture’ part” says LivePicture President/CEO, Steve (Couch) Couchman. Couch continued: ‘These monitors can display movies, banners, video conferencing and interactive presentations at the command of exhibit attendants or from a remote location. The key is the ability instantly change to reach a specific market or even an individual. That content is the ‘live’ part.”The power of partnersIn the short time since its founding, the company has developed strong relationships with suppliers and partners including such industry leaders as: Planar, Samsung, LG, Microsoft, HTC, DAQRI, Asus, Lenovo, Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, HP, Dell/EMC/VMWare, allowing it to expand its capabilities at the same warp speed as technology.Constantly developing new capabilitiesMoving beyond digital monitors, LivePicture is developing ways to tell a client’s story through VR and AR as well as 3D. This has drawn the interest of municipalities, restaurants, theaters and more.Simple setup takes approximately 30 minutes from unpack to completed assembly. When compared to static messages that must be reprinted on cloth or vinyl walls, costs are amazingly low.An accelerator for entrepreneursAssisting in its growth is LivePicture’s acceptance into the Collaboratory at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan. This is a regional resource center that offers entrepreneurs a wide variety of resources to launch and grow their ideas.The company’s web site can be visited at www.Live-Picture.com Tweet



