|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Expo 2017 Awards Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for Expo 2017 Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual All-Star Awards Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Shows & Events
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Signs Long-Term Lease with Bahia Mar Company News
New Research from Freeman and SSI Confirms Brand Experiences Matter to Marketers Shows & Events
Final Speakers Announced for Transform USA
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Fern Welcomes Brent Athon as Account Manager
6/22/2017
We are pleased to announce that Brent Athon has joined Fern as an Account Manager. Located in Phoenix, Athon will serve clients and events held in the southwest region and nationally.
Athon brings with him decades of trade show and events industry experience. Prior to joining Fern, he worked for Conference Services International. His roles there included Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Sales. Prior to his time with CSI, Athon served as a Senior Account Executive at Brede Exposition Services.
“Brent has a great reputation in the convention industry and he understands the details that are important to clients,” said Michael Cox, Executive Vice President. “His experience producing events throughout the United States, and especially in the southwest region, will provide an additional level of support to our staff and an individual that is committed to delivering superior service to clients.”
To contact Athon, call (602) 377-8701 or email him at bathon@fernexpo.com.
ABOUT FERN
Fern (www.fernexpo.com) is a leading national marketing support and tradeshow services provider that delivers unmatched customer service, best-in-class creativity and innovative solutions for exhibitions and large-scale events. Fern is among the top three face-to-face event service providers in North America serving more than 1,100 live events annually, including many top 100 shows and dozens of Fortune 500 companies.
Contact:
mcox@fernexpo.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|