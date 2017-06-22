trending Sponsored Content

Fern Welcomes Brent Athon as Account Manager

We are pleased to announce that Brent Athon has joined Fern as an Account Manager. Located in Phoenix, Athon will serve clients and events held in the southwest region and nationally.



Athon brings with him decades of trade show and events industry experience. Prior to joining Fern, he worked for Conference Services International. His roles there included Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Sales. Prior to his time with CSI, Athon served as a Senior Account Executive at Brede Exposition Services.



“Brent has a great reputation in the convention industry and he understands the details that are important to clients,” said Michael Cox, Executive Vice President. “His experience producing events throughout the United States, and especially in the southwest region, will provide an additional level of support to our staff and an individual that is committed to delivering superior service to clients.”



To contact Athon, call (602) 377-8701 or email him at bathon@fernexpo.com.





