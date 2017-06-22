trending Sponsored Content

ShowSourcing Launches Free App Solution for Trade Shows

Tweet 6/22/2017

ShowSourcing has launched the first free fully packaged trade show App for trade fair organisers, visitors and exhibitors.



"Our offer combines a Visitor App and web site to collect and manage information," said Elyssa Verhoogen of ShowSourcing, plus a Exhibitor App with a QR code scanner to collect leads, a full badge printing solution, and a full analytics package. This answers buyer needs because a very high adoption rate and better visitor experience means more leads for exhibitors."



Users pay to keep using ShowSourcing all year long. This allows us to launch a free solution for everyone. As for the visitors, they receive one full month access to the app and web tools. No setup is required for the fair, and the App works without Wifi on the trade show floor.



"We promote our trade show partners to our thousands of users in the ShowSourcingApp, on the Web app, and through targeted newsletters," continued Verhoogen. "We also give trade shows new insights they have been dreaming to have: until now they were able to know who met who. Of course this is aggregated and anonymous data."



ShowSourcing is a Belgian tech company that provides innovative Sourcing and Product Management Solutions (SaaS) to help buyers professionalise their sourcing process. Our main products consist of: a data collection App to take notes on trade fairs (available on iOS and Android) and a Cloud based project management software to help buyers follow up on their sourcing/purchasing ideas. We target companies from 1 to 100 buyers and we run on a monthly/yearly subscription model.



ShowSourcing’s original idea came from professional buyers 2 years ago. Tired of losing business cards, spending late night evenings organising and transcribing data, matching pictures taken with suppliers visited, we decided to help them out and create one single App that could collect, organize and share seamlessly these informations across an entire purchasing team which increases their productivity. Today, we help thousands of buyers around the world be more productive on trade shows and close more deals, faster. Some or clients are big international retail chains like Casa (Blokker holding), big import/export companies (Xindao, Schum,...), distributors and sourcing offices who all express the need to have one single App to collect information on trade shows.



For more information go to





Contact:

elyssa@showsourcing.com









