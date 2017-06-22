|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Holman Exhibits Celebrates Canada’s 150th Anniversary with Parks Canada
6/22/2017
To celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, Parks Canada is offering free admission to all of their national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas until December 31, 2017. This generous offer creates a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the history, heritage and diversity of Canada. Additionally, it creates an exclusive opportunity to experience the immersive and interactive work of Holman Exhibits.
Holman has been proud to work alongside Parks Canada for a number of years and is excited to be a part of the celebration. Some of the projects that Holman has embarked on with Parks Canada include the design, fabrication and installation of exhibits and interpretive centres at the following sites:
Fort George National Historic Site – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Fort Malden National Historic Site – Amherstburg, Ontario
Fathom Five National Marine Park – Tobermory, Ontario
Grande-Pré National Historic Site – Grande-Pré, Nova Scotia
Prince Albert National Park – Saskatchewan
Bellevue House National Historic Site – Toronto, Ontario
Other work for Parks Canada by Holman includes Virtual Ranger, and Canada Marine Discovery Centre – Hamilton, Ontario.
Each exhibit and interpretive centre produced by Holman is a fun and educational space that embodies the spirit of the site and tells the story of the region.
As a proud partner of Parks Canada, Holman encourages all Canadians to join in the celebration of such a monumental year by ordering a free 2017 Discovery Pass and visiting some of Canada’s historical sites. Holman is excited to play a role in your experience and learning.
To learn more about the national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas included in Parks Canada’s free admission offer, visit pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel.
To order a free 2017 Discovery Pass, visit commandesparcs-parksorders.ca/webapp/wcs/stores/servlet/en/parksb2c.
About Holman Exhibits
Holman Exhibits is a design and fabrication group, passionate about creating engaging branded environments that leave lasting impressions. Holman works with clients to create POP displays, retail environments, museum exhibits and everything in between. To learn more about Holman Exhibits, visit www.holmanexhibits.com.
Contact:
khawaja@holmanexhibits.com
|
|
|
|