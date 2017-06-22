trending Sponsored Content

mg Adds Becki Lyyski as Director of Express Exhibit Solutions

Tweet 6/22/2017

mg is pleased to announce that Becki Lyyski has been promoted to Director of Express Exhibit Solutions to lead this expanded department in Pleasant Prairie.



mg’s portable department continues to bypass projected sales and gain momentum to be a true powerhouse within the market. mg wants to keep Express Rental service offerings and integrate stepping stone options for larger opportunities for their clients. As many smaller brands grow, they often look to mg’s expertise in assisting with options for improving their show experience and results and demand deeper partnerships. mg is excited to announce the creation of mgEXP which will be the umbrella for portables as well as Express Rentals.



“We look forward to seeing these two departments come together as a strong force allowing our clients and our team to grow,” said Michael Grivas, CEO, mg. “Becki is creating responsive solutions and tools for our portable portfolio and we are eager to see that same structure carry over to mgEXP.”



Lyyski will be reporting directly to Michael Grivas as she packages Express Rentals and portable options together for dynamic client resources. Lyyski started at mg in 2002. For the several years, she was working on the client side in marketing and trade show logistics. She returned to mg last year as the manager of portable solutions. Lyyski as was eager to return to mg to rejoin the clients, team members and culture she enjoyed so much.



