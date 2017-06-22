trending Sponsored Content

Moreton Hire to Deliver Beef Australia 2018

Tweet 6/22/2017

Moreton Hire has announced its appointment as the preferred event supplier to the iconic Beef Australia 2018, which will be hitting Rockhampton from 6th – 12th May 2018.



Proudly supporting the event since 2006, Moreton Hire will provide temporary structures, furniture, fit out and equipment to service an expected 90,000+ attendees.



Beef Australia 2018 will host delegates from more than 40 countries and accommodate more than 4,000 cattle across a series of competition. The six-day event will house over 500 trade fair exhibitors.



Managing Director of Moreton Hire, Peter Morahan said he is thrilled to be working alongside Beef Australia once again for the 2018 event.



“Moreton Hire takes particular pride in delivering for Beef Australia, not only by executing a renowned Queensland event, but in supporting an industry we feel very passionate about,” he said.



Beef Australia is an integral event for Central Queensland with the triennial Expo resulting in a $74 million boost to the region in 2015.



The Beef Australia 2018 win comes off the back of Moreton Hire’s recent announcement that they have partnered with The Qantas Business Rewards program as the sole industry provider. For more information on Beef Australia Beef Week Expo visit





About Moreton Hire Founded in 1969 Moreton Hire takes pride in delivering world-class, premium business events. Whether you're planning an exhibition, meeting, conference or major event, the Moreton Hire team is equipped and passionate in bringing your brand to life, and deliver. With offices in Cairns, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore, visit





