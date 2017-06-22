|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Expo 2017 Awards Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for Expo 2017 Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual All-Star Awards Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Shows & Events
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Signs Long-Term Lease with Bahia Mar Company News
New Research from Freeman and SSI Confirms Brand Experiences Matter to Marketers Shows & Events
Final Speakers Announced for Transform USA
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Display Wizard Releases Trade Show Trends Report
6/22/2017
Display Wizard surveyed 100 exhibitors on their opinions of trade shows in 2017.
"The results were largely positive, with 75% of respondents saying they expected a positive future for trade shows, with many respondents explaining how trade shows helped them meet new customers and increase their brand exposure," said Matthew Pavli of Display Wizard.
"That being said, many exhibitors had reservations about the high cost of exhibiting as well as the failure of some event organisers to implement new technology at their event."
The full report can be found at www.displaywizard.co.uk/trade-show-trends-report/
Contact:
matthew@displaywizard.co.uk
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|