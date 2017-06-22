trending Sponsored Content

Display Wizard Releases Trade Show Trends Report

Tweet 6/22/2017

Display Wizard surveyed 100 exhibitors on their opinions of trade shows in 2017.



"The results were largely positive, with 75% of respondents saying they expected a positive future for trade shows, with many respondents explaining how trade shows helped them meet new customers and increase their brand exposure," said Matthew Pavli of Display Wizard.



"That being said, many exhibitors had reservations about the high cost of exhibiting as well as the failure of some event organisers to implement new technology at their event."



The full report can be found at





Contact:

matthew@displaywizard.co.uk









