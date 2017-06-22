trending Sponsored Content

Awards

MC² Wins Two Communicator Awards of Excellence

Tweet 6/22/2017

MC² (“MC-squared”), an exhibit, event and environment design and production agency, was recognized with two Awards of Excellence from the Communicator Awards. With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, MC² was selected for the following marketing programs:



• MC² Website: Award of Excellence in the Category Website - General - Corporate Identity

• Nokia Bell Labs Commemorative Book: Award of Excellence in the Category Corporate Communications - Design Features - Overall Design



The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.



MC² Website: Award of Excellence

Launched in December 2016, mc-2.com features a refined user experience and innovative design that distinguishes the company’s offerings and encourages user exploration, engagement and contact. The award-winning website was designed to project the value of authentic, face-to-face, You Had to Be There™ experiences in a world increasingly characterized by digital, remote interactions. With widescreen photography, immersive video and interactivity, the site showcases a portfolio of inspiring events ranging from cross country treks to technological marvels that impressed even the scientists for which they were meant. And, the company’s wealth of articles, whitepapers and monthly newsletter on face-to-face marketing continues to be a resource for marketing and trade show professionals.



Nokia Bell Labs Commemorative Book: Award of Excellence

To mark the centennial birthday of Claude Shannon, the founder of digital communications, Nokia Bell Labs held a two-day celebration on the future of digital information. A gathering of leaders and visionaries in the information technology field, the conference included fireside chats and invited speakers lead robust conversations on the digital past, present and future, an amphitheater and statue dedication to Shannon, research demos and technology showcase with the Nokia Bell Labs Researchers’ latest innovations, and a gala dinner and a performance from The Human Digital Orchestra entertained guests into the evening.



MC² worked closely with the Nokia Bell Labs team to design, produce, and execute the event. MC² created a commemorative book for members of the executive team to capture the memories of the celebration. The 39-page photo book visually tells the story of the event from beginning to end.





About MC²

MC² ("MC-squared") is a leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry. The company designs, builds and manages integrated marketing programs for events, exhibits, and brand environments for the world's best brands. They have 15 locations in the U.S. and Germany. For more information, visit





Contact:

cmeyers@mc-2.com











