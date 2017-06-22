trending Sponsored Content

Informa Exhibitions and Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County Announce 10-Year Agreement

Tweet 6/22/2017

Informa Exhibitions has signed a 10-year agreement with the Marine Industries Association of Palm BeachCounty, Inc. (MIAPBC) and the City of West Palm Beach to continue producing the annual Palm Beach International Boat Show, now in its 33rd year. Ranked highly among the top 10 yachting events in the world, the show takes place every March along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from Palm Beach Island.



Owned and presented by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County and managed and produced by Informa Exhibitions, the show features hundreds of boats and yachts ranging from small inflatables and tenders to sportfishers and superyachts, as well as a full array of the latest marine accessories.



Year over year, the event continues to grow in guest attendance and exhibitor participation, earning recognition from renowned shipyards around the world for its audience of qualified buyers in Palm Beach during the prime spring season.



"The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County is very pleased to continue its longstanding relationships with the City of West Palm Beach and Yachting Promotions, Inc., now part of Informa Exhibitions, extending its lease and agreement for the Palm Beach International Boat Show," said Michael Kennedy, president of the MIAPBC Board of Directors. "Our boat show not only showcases our industry, but also supports many local businesses ranging from small family businesses to large boat builders, mega-yacht service centers and marinas. The show allows the MIAPBC to advance the industry's interests and support over 50 local events and charities."



Earlier this year, London-based Informa PLC purchased Yachting Promotions, Inc., the company that has managed and produced the Palm Beach International Boat Show since 1995. Informa Exhibitions currently delivers 225 industry events across the world annually.



"Working in partnership with the City of West Palm Beach and the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, we look forward to building upon the global stature of this extraordinary boat show and assuring its long-term success," said Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa Exhibitions. "The show's annual growth speaks, in part, to the unique, global appeal of Palm Beach, which makes it the show of choice for many boat and yacht owners. We are committed to working with all stakeholders involved, including exhibitors, attendees, hoteliers and the community, in ways that deliver a truly superior overall experience. "



The 33rd annual Palm Beach International Boat Show will take place Thursday, March 22 through Sunday, March 25, 2018.



In addition to the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Informa Exhibitions produces the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Yachts Miami Beach, the Suncoast Boat Show, St. Petersburg Power and Sail Boat Show and the Monaco Yacht Show.





About Informa Exhibitions

With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Boating, Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Informa's industry insight, coupled with its innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides them with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.



Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.





Contact:

