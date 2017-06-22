|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Expo 2017 Awards Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for Expo 2017 Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual All-Star Awards Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Shows & Events
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Signs Long-Term Lease with Bahia Mar Company News
New Research from Freeman and SSI Confirms Brand Experiences Matter to Marketers Shows & Events
Final Speakers Announced for Transform USA
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
Informa Exhibitions and Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County Announce 10-Year Agreement
6/22/2017
Informa Exhibitions has signed a 10-year agreement with the Marine Industries Association of Palm BeachCounty, Inc. (MIAPBC) and the City of West Palm Beach to continue producing the annual Palm Beach International Boat Show, now in its 33rd year. Ranked highly among the top 10 yachting events in the world, the show takes place every March along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from Palm Beach Island.
Owned and presented by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County and managed and produced by Informa Exhibitions, the show features hundreds of boats and yachts ranging from small inflatables and tenders to sportfishers and superyachts, as well as a full array of the latest marine accessories.
Year over year, the event continues to grow in guest attendance and exhibitor participation, earning recognition from renowned shipyards around the world for its audience of qualified buyers in Palm Beach during the prime spring season.
"The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County is very pleased to continue its longstanding relationships with the City of West Palm Beach and Yachting Promotions, Inc., now part of Informa Exhibitions, extending its lease and agreement for the Palm Beach International Boat Show," said Michael Kennedy, president of the MIAPBC Board of Directors. "Our boat show not only showcases our industry, but also supports many local businesses ranging from small family businesses to large boat builders, mega-yacht service centers and marinas. The show allows the MIAPBC to advance the industry's interests and support over 50 local events and charities."
Earlier this year, London-based Informa PLC purchased Yachting Promotions, Inc., the company that has managed and produced the Palm Beach International Boat Show since 1995. Informa Exhibitions currently delivers 225 industry events across the world annually.
"Working in partnership with the City of West Palm Beach and the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, we look forward to building upon the global stature of this extraordinary boat show and assuring its long-term success," said Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa Exhibitions. "The show's annual growth speaks, in part, to the unique, global appeal of Palm Beach, which makes it the show of choice for many boat and yacht owners. We are committed to working with all stakeholders involved, including exhibitors, attendees, hoteliers and the community, in ways that deliver a truly superior overall experience. "
The 33rd annual Palm Beach International Boat Show will take place Thursday, March 22 through Sunday, March 25, 2018.
In addition to the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Informa Exhibitions produces the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Yachts Miami Beach, the Suncoast Boat Show, St. Petersburg Power and Sail Boat Show and the Monaco Yacht Show.
About Informa Exhibitions
With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Boating, Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Informa's industry insight, coupled with its innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides them with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.
Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
Contact:
dgrant@piersongrant.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|