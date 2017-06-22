trending Sponsored Content

EDPA NE Chapter Raises $15K for 'Rally at the Ally' Beneficiary Tucker Wood

Tweet 6/22/2017

On Thursday May 4th, members of the Exhibit Designers and Producers Association Northeast chapter came together to support Tucker Wood, husband to Hill & Partner’s Sales Manager, Lauren Wood in his fight against ALS.



Over 70 people attended the 2nd Annual Rally at the Alley, held at Splitsville, Patriot Place in Foxboro Massachusetts. Exhibit industry professionals, friends and family enjoyed a night of bowling, food and fun. The chapter raised $15,000 for Tucker, far surpassing the initial fundraising goal.



“The Rally at the Alley was an amazing event. It was so incredible to see so many people from this industry come together to support one of their own. Being the beneficiary, it was so touching to meet these caring individuals and it was a night my wife and I will never forget. It means so much to us knowing we have such an amazing support network that reaches far beyond our immediate family.” said Tucker Wood, this year’s beneficiary.



Wood, a preschool teacher and an avid outdoor enthusiast, was recently diagnosed with ALS at the age of 33. Tucker and Lauren are exploring experimental procedures to battle this diagnoses. Together they enjoy travel, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Tucker has an accomplished musical background. He was a regimental bag piper for many years and wrote, recorded and produced several hip-hop children’s songs.



The Rally at the Alley was resurrected by the EDPA Northeast Chapter in 2016 after a long hiatus. Last year’s event raised $5000 for the family of the late Rob Carrona. Lauren Wood has been employed by Hill & Partners since 2013 and has been a constant supporter of the chapter since its inception in late 2014.



About the EDPA Northeast Chapter

Formed in 2014, the EDPA Northeast Chapter creates an environment of collaboration to strengthen and maintain a sustainable industry focusing on education, benefaction and succession. EDPA National awarded the EDPA Northeast Chapter with Chapter of the Year at the 2016 Access Annual Meeting. For more information go to





Contact:

info@edpanortheast.com









