Awards
Events Industry Council Announces 2017 Hall of Leaders Inductees and Pacesetter Award Winners
6/22/2017
The Events Industry Council will continue the tradition of celebrating the best and brightest of the industry at the 2017 Hall of Leaders and Pacesetter Awards Gala on October 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Held during IMEX America, the Gala will honor the 2017 Hall of Leaders Inductees who join their esteemed colleagues in this significant achievement.
The Hall of Leaders Class of 2017 inductees are:
The Hall of Leaders has been a symbol of industry excellence, achievement, and inspiration, welcoming hundreds of pioneers into its ranks over the years. Inductees have demonstrated the forward-thinking and innovation that shaped the events industry into what it is today. Visit eventscouncil.org for more information about sponsorship and purchasing tickets to join the Awards Celebration Gala in October.
The Events Industry Council’s 33 member organizations represent over 103,500 individuals and 19,500 firms and properties involved in the meetings, conventions, and exhibitions industry. The Events Industry Council vision is to be the global champion for event professionals and event industry excellence. It promotes high standards and professionalism in the events industry with the Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) program and signature program initiatives. The CMP credential is recognized globally as the badge of excellence in the events industry. The qualifications for certification are based on professional experience, education, and a rigorous exam. The four signature programs — Sustainability, Industry Insights, Knowledge, and Leadership — represent the key initiatives, assets, services and products for the Events Industry Council. Learn more online at www.eventscouncil.org.
Contact:
adarvill@eventscouncil.org
