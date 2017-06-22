WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Awards
Events Industry Council Announces 2017 Hall of Leaders Inductees and Pacesetter Award Winners
6/22/2017
The Events Industry Council will continue the tradition of celebrating the best and brightest of the industry at the 2017 Hall of Leaders and Pacesetter Awards Gala on October 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Held during IMEX America, the Gala will honor the 2017 Hall of Leaders Inductees who join their esteemed colleagues in this significant achievement.

The Hall of Leaders Class of 2017 inductees are:
  • David Peckinpaugh, CMP, Maritz Global Events, Nominated by the Events Industry Council Board
  • Patricia “Patti” Roscoe, CITE, Founder-Allied/PRA Destination Management, Submitted by Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE)
  • Janet Sperstad, CMP, Madison College, Submitted by International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE)
Additionally, the Gala will celebrate emerging talent and leadership by honoring the winners of the 2017 Events Industry Council Pacesetter Awards. Established in 2012, the Pacesetter Awards recognize the valuable contributions individuals are making to impact the events industry today as well as charting the course for a thriving future. The 2017 Pacesetter Award recipients are:
  • Dan Berger, Social Tables, Nominated by Meeting Professionals International (MPI) (Innovation)
  • Guy Bigwood, MCI Group, Nominated by MCI (Sustainability)
  • Mac Campbell, Baltimore Convention Center, Nominated by International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) (Young Professional)
“The Events Industry Council is thrilled to announce the 2017 Hall of Leaders and Pacesetter Award winners. The recipients this year truly reflect the best and brightest stars of the events industry, and we look forward to honoring their legacy and leadership at the Gala event this fall,” shares Karen Kotowski, CMP, CAE, CEO of the Events Industry Council. “Honoring where the events industry comes from, as well as the exciting future we have ahead of us, is what makes this award celebration so special. I am proud to be able to announce the individuals who will be in the spotlight for this event.”

The Hall of Leaders has been a symbol of industry excellence, achievement, and inspiration, welcoming hundreds of pioneers into its ranks over the years. Inductees have demonstrated the forward-thinking and innovation that shaped the events industry into what it is today. Visit eventscouncil.org for more information about sponsorship and purchasing tickets to join the Awards Celebration Gala in October.

The Events Industry Council’s 33 member organizations represent over 103,500 individuals and 19,500 firms and properties involved in the meetings, conventions, and exhibitions industry. The Events Industry Council vision is to be the global champion for event professionals and event industry excellence. It promotes high standards and professionalism in the events industry with the Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) program and signature program initiatives. The CMP credential is recognized globally as the badge of excellence in the events industry. The qualifications for certification are based on professional experience, education, and a rigorous exam. The four signature programs — Sustainability, Industry Insights, Knowledge, and Leadership — represent the key initiatives, assets, services and products for the Events Industry Council. Learn more online at www.eventscouncil.org.


Contact:
adarvill@eventscouncil.org






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott