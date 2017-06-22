trending Sponsored Content

Southbridge Hotel and Conference Center Wins TripAdvisor's 2017 Certificate of Excellence

Earlier in the week, TripAdvisor released the winners of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence. Winning the prestigious award for an impressive sixth time was Southbridge Hotel and Conference Center, a high-end historical property on the banks of the Quinebaug River in southern Massachusetts. Recognized for 24,000 sq. ft. of high-tech meeting space and 203 modern rooms supported by a range of leisure amenities, the hotel attracted the attention of TripAdvisor for maintaining an average score of 4.5 in its online consumer reviews. Other factors, such as quantity of reviews, come into play when determining the recipients.







The hotel’s General Manager, Steve Gardiner, commented that, “this honor is testament to the commitment of the entire team to provide exemplary service across the property. The guest experience is our foremost consideration, and to be awarded a sixth Certificate of Excellence by TripAdvisor shows that we are doing our job to the fullest extent as hospitality professionals.”



Originally the American Optical Factory, the hotel acknowledges its history with a range of thematic elements that include Shades Lounge, and the operating mantra, Your Vision, Our Focus. Under Mr. Gardiner’s leadership, it is this maxim that drives the culture at the hotel, keeping it at the level its guests have come to expect.





