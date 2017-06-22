|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Expo 2017 Awards Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for Expo 2017 Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual All-Star Awards Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Shows & Events
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Signs Long-Term Lease with Bahia Mar Company News
New Research from Freeman and SSI Confirms Brand Experiences Matter to Marketers Shows & Events
Final Speakers Announced for Transform USA
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
Southbridge Hotel and Conference Center Wins TripAdvisor's 2017 Certificate of Excellence
6/22/2017
Earlier in the week, TripAdvisor released the winners of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence. Winning the prestigious award for an impressive sixth time was Southbridge Hotel and Conference Center, a high-end historical property on the banks of the Quinebaug River in southern Massachusetts. Recognized for 24,000 sq. ft. of high-tech meeting space and 203 modern rooms supported by a range of leisure amenities, the hotel attracted the attention of TripAdvisor for maintaining an average score of 4.5 in its online consumer reviews. Other factors, such as quantity of reviews, come into play when determining the recipients.
The hotel’s General Manager, Steve Gardiner, commented that, “this honor is testament to the commitment of the entire team to provide exemplary service across the property. The guest experience is our foremost consideration, and to be awarded a sixth Certificate of Excellence by TripAdvisor shows that we are doing our job to the fullest extent as hospitality professionals.”
Originally the American Optical Factory, the hotel acknowledges its history with a range of thematic elements that include Shades Lounge, and the operating mantra, Your Vision, Our Focus. Under Mr. Gardiner’s leadership, it is this maxim that drives the culture at the hotel, keeping it at the level its guests have come to expect.
Contact:
jlavenburg@shanercorp.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|