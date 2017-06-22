|
People
Highmark TechSystems Welcomes Kevin Nute as Director of Sales, Western Territory
6/22/2017
Debbie Parrott, President, Highmark TechSystems, has announced that Kevin Nute has joined the company as Director of Sales, Western Territory. Kevin will be based in Las Vegas.
Kevin’s career in the exhibit industry spans more than two decades, starting with his dual role as estimator and project manager at Exhibitgroup/Giltspur and followed by I & D positions at both GES and Mice North America. In 2004, he took a position at Cort. He held this position for more than thirteen years, resulting in Kevin’s becoming the “face” of Cort in not only the Western US but also within the builder community, particularly when large account management was key.
Kevin’s background, according to Ms. Parrott, makes him ideally suited not only to sell Highmark products but also to deliver a premium customer experience. “Because Kevin has had such wide-ranging experience in our industry, he understands the needs of our customers and the types of situations they might encounter on the show floor. He senses how the elements of an exhibit need to be integrated to promote customer engagement. We are fortunate that he has joined Highmark at this important time for our company when we are poised for significant expansion with the development of new products and services.”
About Highmark TechSystems
For over 20 years, Highmark has been America’s trusted supplier of advanced modular exhibit systems and structural solutions, available for purchase or rent, meeting all industry standard codes. Highmark’s proprietary products are known for design versatility, weight and installation efficiencies, and ease-of-use. For more information, please visit www.HighmarkTech.com.
Contact:
dparrott@highmarktech.com
More information about Highmark TechSystems...
