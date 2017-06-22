|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press
UMEDPA's 48th Annual Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Family of Pete Nelson, VP of Clearr Corp
6/22/2017
Registration is now open for the 48th Annual UMEDPA Golf Tournament, to be held Monday, July 17th at Eagle Valley Golf Course, Woodbury, MN.
All proceeds this year will benefit the family of Pete Nelson, VP of Clearr Corp and long-standing member of the Upper Midwest EDPA family. After a battle with cancer, he passed away this April. We are dedicating this year’s golf outing to Pete and his family to help raise funds to offset their medical expenses.
The event fee includes 18 holes of golf, golf car rental, and complimentary practice range use. Check-in at 11:00 a.m. for a shotgun start at Noon. The prime rib dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.
This is a scramble format so all skill levels are welcome! Prizes will be awarded for individual events (men & women); low net foursome score; and low gross foursome score.
You must be a national EDPA or UMEDPA chapter member to attend or sponsor this event. If your company purchases a foursome, you can bring a guest(s). The guest's business must be actively engaged in the business of designing, building, or servicing exhibits and displays.
If you are interested in sponsoring holes or donating prizes, please contact Bob Ryan at BobR@specialtymoving.com or 612-220-6045. Your company will be given special recognition during the event and at the awards banquet, plus your logo will be featured on the UMEDPA web site for the entire year.
Please register by July 10th at www.umedpa.org/meetings.html.
Contact:
info@umedpa.org
More information about Exhibit Designers & Producers Association ...
|
|
|
|