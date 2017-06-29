trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 31st Annual Salary Survey

Tweet 6/29/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced the results of its 31st Annual Salary Survey, which queried nearly 600 face-to-face marketers. According to the report, the 2017 average base salary for exhibit and event professionals increased 5.3 percent compared to 2016. On the other hand, respondents’ additional-compensation average (which combines overtime pay, travel per diems, profit sharing, stock purchase/participation, performance bonuses, compensatory time, holiday pay, etc.) dropped significantly, meaning respondents’ total take-home pay is only $1,414 higher than last year.



Salaries for exhibit and event professionals have remained relatively predictable since 1987, when EXHIBITOR began tracking compensation data. Over the past 31 years, base salaries have inched up a percentage point or two each year, with very few exceptions. That makes this year’s 5.3-percent increase remarkable, especially in light of last year’s dip and the salary stagnation seen in the years following the Great Recession.



Below are key findings from this year’s survey: Average base salaries reached a record high of $74,010, following a 1.2-percent decrease in 2016. This year’s average represents a 5.3-percent increase over last year and is more than 4 percent higher than the previous high of $71,092 established in 2015.





While salaries are up 5.3 percent, additional compensation is down 23 percent compared to last year, meaning the average increase in take-home pay amounts to just $1,414.





Job satisfaction has held steady in recent years, with 67 percent of respondents feeling “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their careers.





Despite this year’s record-setting average base salary, nearly half of respondents (49 percent) believe their compensation is low, considering their job responsibilities.





More than 88 percent of respondents indicated the size of their exhibit marketing teams have increased or remained the same in the past 12 months, signaling a strong level of job security.





Seventy-three percent of respondents received a raise in the last year, while an additional 26 percent maintained 2016 salary levels. That means only 1 percent of respondents are making less in 2017 than they were last year.





Corporate support for exhibit marketing reached a 14-year high, with 86 percent of respondents reporting “average” or “strong” support from upper management.





The gender gap has narrowed by 3 percentage points since last year, but it is still evident when it comes to exhibit and event professionals’ compensation. On average, women make 84 cents for every dollar earned by men.



The comprehensive report will be published in





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include:



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





