WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Expo 2017 Awards Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual All-Star Awards Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Shows & Events
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Signs Long-Term Lease with Bahia Mar Company News
New Research from Freeman and SSI Confirms Brand Experiences Matter to Marketers Shows & Events
Final Speakers Announced for Transform USA Venues & Destinations
Pharma Trade Show Generates $5 Million in Economic Impact for Greater Philadelphia
submit your news
email newsletter
EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 31st Annual Salary Survey
6/29/2017
Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced the results of its 31st Annual Salary Survey, which queried nearly 600 face-to-face marketers. According to the report, the 2017 average base salary for exhibit and event professionals increased 5.3 percent compared to 2016. On the other hand, respondents’ additional-compensation average (which combines overtime pay, travel per diems, profit sharing, stock purchase/participation, performance bonuses, compensatory time, holiday pay, etc.) dropped significantly, meaning respondents’ total take-home pay is only $1,414 higher than last year.

Salaries for exhibit and event professionals have remained relatively predictable since 1987, when EXHIBITOR began tracking compensation data. Over the past 31 years, base salaries have inched up a percentage point or two each year, with very few exceptions. That makes this year’s 5.3-percent increase remarkable, especially in light of last year’s dip and the salary stagnation seen in the years following the Great Recession.

Below are key findings from this year’s survey:
  • Average base salaries reached a record high of $74,010, following a 1.2-percent decrease in 2016. This year’s average represents a 5.3-percent increase over last year and is more than 4 percent higher than the previous high of $71,092 established in 2015.

  • While salaries are up 5.3 percent, additional compensation is down 23 percent compared to last year, meaning the average increase in take-home pay amounts to just $1,414.

  • Job satisfaction has held steady in recent years, with 67 percent of respondents feeling “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their careers.

  • Despite this year’s record-setting average base salary, nearly half of respondents (49 percent) believe their compensation is low, considering their job responsibilities.

  • More than 88 percent of respondents indicated the size of their exhibit marketing teams have increased or remained the same in the past 12 months, signaling a strong level of job security.

  • Seventy-three percent of respondents received a raise in the last year, while an additional 26 percent maintained 2016 salary levels. That means only 1 percent of respondents are making less in 2017 than they were last year.

  • Corporate support for exhibit marketing reached a 14-year high, with 86 percent of respondents reporting “average” or “strong” support from upper management.

  • The gender gap has narrowed by 3 percentage points since last year, but it is still evident when it comes to exhibit and event professionals’ compensation. On average, women make 84 cents for every dollar earned by men.

The comprehensive report will be published in EXHIBITOR magazine’s July 2017 issues and online at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.


About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.


Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Installation and Dismantle
Nth Degree
Banner Displays
Skyline Exhibits
Event Marketing
Live Marketing
Exhibit Producers
EDE
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott