EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 31st Annual Salary Survey
6/29/2017
Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced the results of its 31st Annual Salary Survey, which queried nearly 600 face-to-face marketers. According to the report, the 2017 average base salary for exhibit and event professionals increased 5.3 percent compared to 2016. On the other hand, respondents’ additional-compensation average (which combines overtime pay, travel per diems, profit sharing, stock purchase/participation, performance bonuses, compensatory time, holiday pay, etc.) dropped significantly, meaning respondents’ total take-home pay is only $1,414 higher than last year.
Salaries for exhibit and event professionals have remained relatively predictable since 1987, when EXHIBITOR began tracking compensation data. Over the past 31 years, base salaries have inched up a percentage point or two each year, with very few exceptions. That makes this year’s 5.3-percent increase remarkable, especially in light of last year’s dip and the salary stagnation seen in the years following the Great Recession.
Below are key findings from this year’s survey:
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
