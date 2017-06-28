trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Editor Named to ASBPE Foundation Board of Directors

Three journalism professors, a past national president, and two former Young Leader Scholars (YLS) have joined the American Society of Business Publication Editors’ ASBPE Foundation board, which aims to set the educational standard for business-to-business editors in today’s exciting media environment. Abe Peck, director of B2B communications for Northwestern University and 2008 ASBPE Lifetime Achievement Award winner; Carol Holstead, associate professor at the University of Kansas; and Betsy Edgerton, associate chair and associate professor for Columbia College are bringing their experience and expertise to the ASBPE Foundation.



Two YLS winners and award-winning editors — Sam Oches, editorial director for Food News Media, and Travis Stanton, editor for the Exhibitor Media Group — have also joined the board.



In addition, Paul Heney, a past national president of ASBPE and a member of the YLS selection committee, and Rob Freedman, director of multimedia communications for the National Association of Realtors, are also board members. Amy Fischbach, field editor for the Electric Utility Operations section of Transmission and Distribution World for Penton Media, is serving as the ASBPE Foundation president, and Roy Harris is the past president of the ASBPE Foundation, which sponsors the YLS program, the Stephen Barr award, and other educational programs and initiatives.



The practice of business-to-business journalism is undergoing enormous change, driven in large part by the rapid rise of powerful new media platforms, including blogs, audio and video podcasts, audio and video Web presentations, webinars, virtual conferences, and social networking environments. Not only do these platforms require new skills on the part of editors, but they change how editors prepare and present content for their traditional print publications. Given their central role as trained and experienced communicators for their specialized audiences, B2B journalists must strive to stay at the center of the editorial process as content increasingly is developed for these new media platforms. Meanwhile, the country’s journalism schools have been slow to recognize the key role of B2B media as a major entry point for journalists, as well as a permanent career home for many.



Through its nationwide network of professional B2B publication editors, ASBPE is ideally suited to champion educational programs that serve the B2B editing profession, and to raise the profile of the B2B journalism specialty in the media world. No other organization in the United States today focuses exclusively on the professional development of B2B editors. Seeing this need, the board of ASBPE seeks to create through its ASBPE Foundation a platform for channeling contributions from B2B publishers, and others with a stake in the profession’s continuing excellence, into dedicated programs targeted exclusively at the education of B2B editors.





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









