New Products
Interactive Meeting Technology, LLC Introduces SocialPoint Lead Manager App
6/29/2017
Interactive Meeting Technology, LLC, a developer of interactive games and contests for trade show and event marketers, introduce its new SocialPoint® Lead Manager app that gives its game customers a lead capture / lead retrieval program -- for free.
“Our trade show clients use SocialPoint interactive games like Challenge Bar Trivia and Virtual Prize Wheel to boost booth traffic and gather data about their booth visitors”, said Samuel J. Smith, Founder and President of Interactive Meeting Technology. “Now, with our new Lead Manager app, they can quickly gather even more qualified leads. They can even capture and qualify leads that did not start with one of our games.”
Exhibitors can gather more qualified leads with features such as:
“We used the Lead Manager app ourselves for the first time in March at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, as a very soft product launch,” added Smith. “Trade show marketers visiting our booth confirmed our suspicions – that it was appealing to have an app that allowed booth staffers to use the lead data gathered from our interactive games as a head start to an even more qualified lead. It excited them to know they could have access to all their leads in their pocket.”
About Interactive Meeting Technology and the SocialPoint Audience Engagement Platform
SocialPoint is an audience engagement platform for games and contests that increase trade show booth traffic with fun, visually innovative interactive screen monitors and iPads. SocialPoint games turn attendees into active participants, create meaningful conversations, capture more leads, and help exhibitors follow up leads faster. Because SocialPoint’s Audience Engagement Platform is configured, not custom programmed, time, and are more reliable at show. Exhibitors also get robust performance measurement with real-time analytics and easily downloadable lead lists. In November 2015, IBTM World selected the SocialPoint Audience Engagement platform as one of the Top 10 new innovations of 2015. Exhibitors can find more information about SocialPoint games and the new Lead Manager app at www.socialpoint.io.
Contact:
mikethimmesch@gmail.com
