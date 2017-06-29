Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. Introduces New Lighting System with Magnetic LED Modules

trending Sponsored Content

Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. a leader in lighting, supply products and product selection and installation oversight services, is excited to introduce a new affordable, low maintenance, easy to use, LED lighting system with magnetic LED modules. This new product line is perfect for many different applications including retail, display or tradeshows, under cabinet or shelf lighting, soffit lighting, utility lighting, underside of double decks, office workstation and workshop lighting and is the ideal low profile alternative to track lighting.



The LED LUMIRAIL Lighting System is energy efficient, durable and very easy to install and offers a wide range of mounting accessories to meet most any application. The magnetic light modules are available in either warm white (3000K) or bright white (5000K) and the LUMIRAIL comes in standard lengths of 12”, 18”, 24” 36”, 48” or 72” in either black or white.







“We are excited to be able to offer this new and innovative, high quality LED solution to our customers”, said Rob Cohen, Vice President of DS&L. “This lighting system is perfect for the trade show and event industry because the light modules attach magnetically and can be relocated anywhere along the LUMIRAIL giving you complete control of your lighting patterns and effects and provides you with the ability to make on-the-spot changes and lighting adjustments”.



To learn more about how DS&L can help you and to learn more about our NEW LED LUMIRAIL Lighting System, visit





DS&L is a leading supplier of lighting and supply products to the trade show and display industries for over 36 years. In addition to assisting customers with the selection of products that best meet their application needs, DS&L also provides complete lighting layout, application engineering services, onsite installation oversight services and product selection assistance. For more information about DS&L’s products and services, please visit





