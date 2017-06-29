trending Sponsored Content

Awards

All Aces Promotional Staffing Wins Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Award

Tweet 6/29/2017

All Aces Promotional Staffing, Inc., a leading event staffing agency in the experiential marketing, conference, and trade show industries, announced today they have earned Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Talent Diamond Award after winning the Best of Staffing Talent Award six years in a row for providing superior service to their brand ambassadors and field staff. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing Talent Diamond winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by the permanent and temporary employees they’ve helped find jobs. On average, talent of winning agencies are 3.6% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies, leading to better client satisfaction.



Focused on helping to connect the right people with the right clients, All Aces Promotional Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 69.6% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 47%. With fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in U.S. and Canada earning the general Best of Staffing Award, just 23% of the 2017 Best of Staffing winners earned the Diamond Award distinction. The winners of this award truly stand out for exceeding client and staff expectations.



“Our philosophy is to keep everyone happy from the bottom up. Maintaining positive relationships and exceptional customer service with both clients and staff are top priorities at our company, and have led to very successful program results. We’re so excited to have won again, and during our 10 year anniversary,” said All Aces Promotional Staffing’s President and CEO, Lauren Raimondi.



"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."





About All Aces Promotional Staffing

All Aces Promotional Staffing has been a reliable go-to event staffing agency since 2007. Dedicated to providing top-notch talent for events and experiential marketing campaigns across North America and Europe All Aces prides themselves on their unparalleled personal attention to clients and staff. Clients include everyone from marketing and PR firms to Fortune 500 companies. Don’t gamble with your staff! For more information go to



About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.



About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.





Contact:

lauren@acespromo.com









