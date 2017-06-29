|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Expo 2017 Awards Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual All-Star Awards Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Shows & Events
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Signs Long-Term Lease with Bahia Mar Company News
New Research from Freeman and SSI Confirms Brand Experiences Matter to Marketers Shows & Events
Final Speakers Announced for Transform USA Venues & Destinations
Pharma Trade Show Generates $5 Million in Economic Impact for Greater Philadelphia
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Named Best Overall Trade Publication
6/29/2017
Earlier this year, during an awards ceremony in Los Angeles, EXHIBITOR magazine was named Best Overall Trade Publication by the Western Publishing Association. This is the first time EXHIBITOR has claimed the prestigious award. To become eligible for the honor, a magazine must win one or more of WPA’s Maggie Awards, which honor the best editorial and design work among print and digital magazines based in any of the 24 states west of the Mississippi River.
“For the past 66 years, the WPA’s Maggie Awards have honored the very best journalistic achievements west of the Mississippi, and this year’s honorees are adding to that proud tradition,” said Norb Garrett, president of the WPA and executive vice president at TEN: The Enthusiast Network.
“EXHIBITOR won its first Maggie Award in 2004, and has gone on to claim 16 more in the years since,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR Magazine. “But this award is extra special because it is a reflection of the overall standard of excellence we’ve established and work diligently to maintain. And while it’s an honor we had certainly hoped for, it’s also one we were pleasantly surprised to receive.”
In addition to winning the award for Best Overall Trade Publication, EXHIBITOR also received Maggie Awards in the following categories: Best Business Magazine, Best How-To Article, and Best Special Theme Issue.
About WPA
For 66 years, the Western Publishing Association has been providing continuing education to the media and publishing industry, as well as annually honoring excellence in media through its Maggie Awards competition. The mission of the WPA is to promote the pursuit of excellence in all facets of publishing, including both print and digital.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|