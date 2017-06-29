EXHIBITOR Named Best Overall Trade Publication

trending Sponsored Content

Earlier this year, during an awards ceremony in Los Angeles, EXHIBITOR magazine was named Best Overall Trade Publication by the Western Publishing Association. This is the first time EXHIBITOR has claimed the prestigious award. To become eligible for the honor, a magazine must win one or more of WPA’s Maggie Awards, which honor the best editorial and design work among print and digital magazines based in any of the 24 states west of the Mississippi River.“For the past 66 years, the WPA’s Maggie Awards have honored the very best journalistic achievements west of the Mississippi, and this year’s honorees are adding to that proud tradition,” said Norb Garrett, president of the WPA and executive vice president at TEN: The Enthusiast Network.“EXHIBITOR won its first Maggie Award in 2004, and has gone on to claim 16 more in the years since,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR Magazine. “But this award is extra special because it is a reflection of the overall standard of excellence we’ve established and work diligently to maintain. And while it’s an honor we had certainly hoped for, it’s also one we were pleasantly surprised to receive.”In addition to winning the award for Best Overall Trade Publication, EXHIBITOR also received Maggie Awards in the following categories: Best Business Magazine, Best How-To Article, and Best Special Theme Issue.About WPAFor 66 years, the Western Publishing Association has been providing continuing education to the media and publishing industry, as well as annually honoring excellence in media through its Maggie Awards competition. The mission of the WPA is to promote the pursuit of excellence in all facets of publishing, including both print and digital.About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE , the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak , professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



