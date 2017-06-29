trending Sponsored Content

Access TCA Promotes Dean Cerrati to Director, Production

6/29/2017

Amy Sondrup, President, Access TCA, announced that Dean Cerrati has been promoted to Director Production. “Dean just celebrated his 22rd anniversary at Access,” said Ms. Sondrup. “He has hands-on experience in almost every department, a deep understanding of our entire project workflow process, and an inherent knowledge of the proprietary system applications driving and supporting these processes.”



In his new position, Dean will be focusing his daily efforts on a commitment to project efficiencies and building relationships, ultimately resulting in a high quality finished product.



“We are truly fortunate to have Dean in charge of production; as a matter of fact, we are truly fortunate to be able to call on his many talents,” adds Ms. Sonderup. “He is an incredibly talented photographer, has an extensive background in design, and understands the role IT plays in every aspect of our processes.”





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





