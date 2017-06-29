trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Artexis Easyfairs Wins 2017 UFI Education Award

6/29/2017

UFI - The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry has named Artexis Easyfairs as winner of the 2017 UFI Education Award.



The theme for this year’s UFI Education Award was employee retention. Retaining talented individuals and helping them to continue to develop their skills is an important area of focus for all Human Resource departments. This year’s award was designed to recognize those companies that have developed an effective HR strategy that aims to recognize talented employees, and encourage them to continue to develop their skills whilst remaining engaged as key members of the team. The potential loss of this kind of talent can prove very negative and costly for an organization.



The UFI Education Award jury applauded the Artexis Easyfairs project, which uses a corporate academy as a key part of the HR strategy to foster and retain talent, develop careers and keep the competence curve as high as possible. The Academy promotes and nurtures a culture of continuous learning, exposing all team members, regardless of their geographical areas and scope of responsibilities, to the full spectrum of key competency building blocks thanks to responsive learning mediums and latest technologies. Other initiatives within this project include a systematic approach to HR management through a fully integrated and transparent HR model and management system to form a comprehensive human capital development cycle: an interconnected environment where people continually expand their capacity to create results and where they are continually learning to learn together.



“The Artexis Easyfairs project was found to be of particular interest as the company clearly defined retention strategies and talent development as a major part of their growth strategy and value as a company”, says Enrica Baccini, Chair of the UFI Human Resources Management (HRM) Committee. “In addition, clear measurement tools are in place to continually assess the success of the project, and review if and when necessary. This is a great initiative that should be embraced by other companies within our sector of activity. We are a people industry”.



Artexis Easyfairs was delighted to be this year’s winner of the UFI Education Award that has been recognizing great educational and human resource initiatives since 2013. After the announcement Yasmine Couderc, Head of Talent Development at Artexis Easyfairs said: “We receive the 2017 UFI Education Award with great pride and honour. We thank the jury for awarding our project, which reflects our proven capacity to become trendsetters in Talent Development; as well as our determination to create an environment where talented individuals are encouraged to try new things, think differently, grow and develop themselves to reach their fullest potential. As we continue to grow, we strive to remain as engaging, innovative, creative and insightful towards our employees as we are towards the communities we serve, embarking all our team members on a journey into the future where creative entrepreneurship is at the heart of our itinerary.”



The UFI Award winners will share their projects at the 84th UFI Congress in Johannesburg (South Africa) during the Special Interest Group (SIG) for Best Practices. For more details on the UFI Global Congress that will take place from 1 – 4 November please visit



Other UFI Awards for outstanding initiatives

The UFI Education Award is one of UFI’s many annual competitions that recognise and reward successful result-oriented initiatives in the exhibition industry. UFI’s awards celebrate excellence in areas ranging from marketing and technology to trade fair poster design and sustainable development. More information on these UFI competitions is available at





About UFI

The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry: UFI is the leading global association of the world’s tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. UFI’s main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry. UFI directly represents around 50,000 exhibition industry employees globally, and also works closely with its 58 national and regional association members. More than 700 member organisations in 85 countries around the world are presently signed up as members. Over 900 international trade fairs proudly bear the UFI approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike. UFI members continue to provide the international business community with a unique marketing media aimed at developing outstanding face-to-face business opportunities.



About Artexis Easyfairs

Artexis Easyfairs enables communities to “visit the future” at must-attend events that anticipate their needs and present solutions in the ideal format. Through Easyfairs, the Group currently organises more than 200 events in 19 countries (Algeria, Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, Emirates, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States). And through Artexis, it manages 11 events venues in the Benelux and Nordic regions (Ghent, Antwerp, 2 venues in Namur, Mechelen-Brussels North, Mons, Hardenberg, Gorinchem, Venray, Stockholm and Malmö). The Group employs more than 700 people and expects to generate revenues in excess of €169 million for its financial year 2016-2017. Artexis Easyfairs strives to be the most adaptable, agile and effective player in the events industry by employing committed individuals, deploying the best marketing and technology tools, and developing strong brands. Visit the future with Artexis Easyfairs. For more information about Artexis Easyfair, visit





