Venues & Destinations
Omaha Ranks as One of America’s Best Cities
6/29/2017
Omaha has been named one of the best cities in America by Resonance Consultancy, a real estate, tourism, and economic development advisory company. During an awards ceremony in New York presented by National Geographic Travel on June 14th, the top 10 cities were announced. Omaha ranked fourth highest among 50 U.S. cities with a population of less than one million.
“This ranking reflect the comments we hear consistently from our meeting attendees,” said Keith Backsen, Executive Director for Visit Omaha. “More than 12 million people visit each year and Omaha continues to grow as a leisure and meeting destination offering unique attractions, restaurants and events.”
The top 50 cities were determined based on six criteria that included: the quality of arts, culture, restaurants and nightlife; key institutions, attractions and infrastructure; economic prosperity; and promotion via stories, references and recommendations shared online.
“When you look at the top 10 cities, Omaha is in very good company,” added Backsen.
Top 10 Best U.S. Cities (population of less than one million)
Visit Omaha, also known as the Omaha Convention & Visitors Bureau, is the official tourism authority for the City of Omaha. For more information go to www.visitomaha.com.
Contact:
tmcpherson@visitomaha.com
