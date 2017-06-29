trending Sponsored Content

Tim Heffernan Joins T3 Expo as Chief Development Officer

T3 Expo, a general contractor for tradeshows and corporate events, announced today the addition of a Chief Development Officer to its Leadership Team. Tim Heffernan will join the company to help steer and development the exponential growth that T3 Expo has been experiencing.



The future of the trade show industry is on a positive run, according to the Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR), predicting that 2017 will continue to experience a year-to-year increase. This is the 24th consecutive quarter of growth in the industry; and for the last six quarters, the exhibition industry has outperformed the economy.



“T3 Expo is experiencing a similar growth pattern,” said Chris Young, founder chief creative officer and Eventgineer, T3 Expo. “Last year for the second year in a row, T3 Expo appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies -- ranking in the top 20 percent of the 5000 companies listed and profiled. We are excited to have Tim on board to help continue the momentum and success that T3 Expo is experiencing and help us continue to create shareable moments for our clients.”



“Tradeshows and events are still the best way to meet and greet new prospective clients, re-establish old relationships and showcase your products and services,” said Heffernan. “No one in the industry has the creative prowess or the innovative technology that T3 Expo has -- from T3 Central, T3 Tracker and others to come, T3 Expo is setting a new bar for creating overall shared experiences in the industry.”



Strong communication skills of all sorts are prime requirements in a position like this, and Heffernan has years of honing this craft. He will have his eyes on identifying new sales prospects and driving business growth and requirements for product development.



“Tim will help assess, develop and deliver innovation across all our customer’s touch points, focusing on bringing disruptive innovation across the areas of sales, marketing, product and customer service,” added Young. “The position will help create and execute T3 Expo’s go-to-market messaging to better serve T3 customers across corporate, association and agency clients.”



Heffernan will help standardize T3 Expo’s processes, elaborate its business development plans, design and implement processes to support business growth, and facilitate business growth by working together with clients, business partners, governments, suppliers, subcontractors and technology providers.



Heffernan has led and advised governments and Fortune 1000s through all phases of market development, business development, research, government relations, product development, public relations, crisis, marketing and internal communications. He has also advised governments, corporate affairs, marcoms and market development executives in the areas of healthcare, financial services, retail, entertainment, supply chain, consumer behavior, environment, technology, and enterprise policy.



During his career, Heffernan was also the head of Regulatory Affairs for Cable & Wireless, Vice President of Government Relations and Emerging Business Opportunities for NCR Corporation, has received numerous industry awards for efforts by customers within the U.S. government, and was rewarded with both challenge coins from the Department of Defense and a token of appreciation from the Bush Administration White House.



“The dynamic nature of the T3 Expo founders and equally dynamic industry that we serve was a huge draw and I wanted to be part of this growing industry,” added Heffernan. “Also the opportunity to use my diverse skill sets in one company both to help T3 grow and for our clients to grow as well was very attractive.”



Heffernan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Rhode Island and holds the distinction of becoming one of the first civilian student representatives at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.





About T3 Expo

T3 Expo defines, develops and delivers what is needed for event managers to better manage what exhibitors want and attendees dream. T3 Expo has scores of Eventgineers, who apply their collective experience each and every day to redefine the design, development and delivery of events around the world.



Our Eventgineers can rebrand entire events overnight or apply their decades of experience to save clients planning and production headaches. With the use of T3’s Presta technology, T3 Eventgineers are able to work with clients to create an event space that is needed to foster important ideas and sharable moments.



