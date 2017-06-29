|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press
EDPA Northeast 'The Classic' Golf Tournament to be Held September 18th in Harvard, MA
6/29/2017
Registration for "The Classic" is now Open!
Join us Monday, September 18 at Shaker Hills Country Club in Harvard Mass for our 2nd Annual golf classic.
The 2nd Annual EDPA Northeast “The Classic” is a networking first golf event. Players can register in teams of two or individually and will be placed with other golfers to complete a foursome. If groups would like to register as a foursome, sponsorships are available to accommodate this request.
Registration includes:
Contact:
info@edpanortheast.com
|
