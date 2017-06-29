trending Sponsored Content

EDPA Northeast 'The Classic' Golf Tournament to be Held September 18th in Harvard, MA

6/29/2017

Registration for "The Classic" is now Open!



Join us Monday, September 18 at Shaker Hills Country Club in Harvard Mass for our 2nd Annual golf classic.



The 2nd Annual EDPA Northeast “The Classic” is a networking first golf event. Players can register in teams of two or individually and will be placed with other golfers to complete a foursome. If groups would like to register as a foursome, sponsorships are available to accommodate this request.



Registration includes: Shotgun start at 12:00pm

Registration, putting green and driving range open at 10:30am

Lunch served from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Dinner following conclusion of The Shootout Challenge

Advanced registration through July 15th - $160 per golfer

Regular registration July 16th - September 15th - $185

Dinner only registration $50 (no golfing) For more information go to





Contact:

info@edpanortheast.com









