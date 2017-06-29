trending Sponsored Content

Montego Bay Convention Centre Appoints Rene McCoy as National Sales Manager for the US

Tweet 6/29/2017

The SMG managed Montego Bay Convention Centre has appointed Rene McCoy to spearhead its North American associations and corporate markets sales segment.



McCoy in her new post as National Sales Manager will have direct responsibility for maintaining and acquiring business in the groups and conventions market. She is based in Washington D.C. and will also be working closely with the Jamaica Tourist Board to improve market share in this segment.



“I’m excited at this new prospect of working with the Montego Bay Convention Centre, this facility and the destination on a whole has so much to offer the meetings and conventions market. When you consider all the various elements that the destination has to offer, Montego Bay truly is an impressive meeting destination,” said McCoy



A native of Brooklyn and a graduate of Livingstone College, McCoy comes with over 20 years of experience in the Meetings and Events Industry having served as Global Account Director for major hotel chains.



McCoy is an active member of Meeting Planners International (MPI) and Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), where she serves on the Emerging Professionals Committee and is chair of the Generation Meet Website and Blog.





About SMG

Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As a recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place and Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes- Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





Contact:

acunningham@mobaycentre.com









