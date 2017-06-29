trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

Shows & Events

Company News

Shows & Events

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

People

Visit KC Adds Carlisa Cashman as Business Development Manager

Tweet 6/29/2017

Continuing the growth of its convention sales team, Visit KC—the region’s leading hospitality and tourism organization—is pleased to announce the recent addition of Carlisa Cashman as business development manager. Cashman brings more than 10 years of sales and management experience to the team. Her first day was June 5.



As business development manager, Cashman will be responsible for researching and generating new citywide convention and hotel business for the Visit KC sales team, specifically targeting large corporate and association groups. Cashman will also work closely alongside the team’s sales managers to help evaluate and bid for conventions, meetings and tradeshow business.



Prior to joining the team, Cashman honed her sales skills with several companies throughout the metro, including Marriott International and Fairfield Inn & Suites. In addition to her work experience, Cashman has received several accolades throughout her career. She has been awarded three Marriott Spirit to Serve Awards for her commitment to quality customer service and was recently honored by the Hotel & Lodging Association of Greater Kansas City with the Mid-Level Manager of the Year award.



“Carlisa’s hire bolsters a strong sales team, making Visit KC even more competitive in bringing major conventions and events to Kansas City,” said President & CEO Ronnie Burt. “The success she’s had throughout her career speaks volumes about her expertise, drive and passion, and we anticipate she will play an integral role in our continued mission to position KC as a top-tier destination.”





About Visit KC

Headquartered in one of “America’s Best Downtowns” (Forbes), Visit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating more than 46,000 jobs and $5.1 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about the organization or Kansas City, go to





Contact:

dklaus@visitkc.com









Continuing the growth of its convention sales team, Visit KC—the region’s leading hospitality and tourism organization—is pleased to announce the recent addition of Carlisa Cashman as business development manager. Cashman brings more than 10 years of sales and management experience to the team. Her first day was June 5.As business development manager, Cashman will be responsible for researching and generating new citywide convention and hotel business for the Visit KC sales team, specifically targeting large corporate and association groups. Cashman will also work closely alongside the team’s sales managers to help evaluate and bid for conventions, meetings and tradeshow business.Prior to joining the team, Cashman honed her sales skills with several companies throughout the metro, including Marriott International and Fairfield Inn & Suites. In addition to her work experience, Cashman has received several accolades throughout her career. She has been awarded three Marriott Spirit to Serve Awards for her commitment to quality customer service and was recently honored by the Hotel & Lodging Association of Greater Kansas City with the Mid-Level Manager of the Year award.“Carlisa’s hire bolsters a strong sales team, making Visit KC even more competitive in bringing major conventions and events to Kansas City,” said President & CEO Ronnie Burt. “The success she’s had throughout her career speaks volumes about her expertise, drive and passion, and we anticipate she will play an integral role in our continued mission to position KC as a top-tier destination.”About Visit KCHeadquartered in one of “America’s Best Downtowns” (Forbes), Visit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating more than 46,000 jobs and $5.1 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about the organization or Kansas City, go to www.VisitKC.com Tweet



