VISIT DENVER Recreates Red Rocks-Themed Client and Sponsorship Event

Tweet 7/6/2017

In mid-June, VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau, returned to the well-known Taste of Randolph Street festival in Chicago. VISIT DENVER sponsored the festival’s West Stage, renaming it the Denver Live on the Rocks Stage and framing it with a massive scale replica of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in addition to a VIP client event.



The Denver Live on the Rocks Stage featured two huge 76-foot-long by 30-foot-tall faux-rock wings, along with substantial Denver branding near the stage and in the VIP area. The VIP area was reserved for Chicago-based convention clients and meeting professionals, giving them a front-row view of the Denver Live on the Rocks Stage and a relaxed environment to network with VISIT DENVER staff and peers in the industry. The structure and event were designed to inspire both leisure visitation and convention business growth for Denver.



“We chose to return to Taste of Randolph Street for the second year because it was an incredibly successful experience the first year,” says Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. “Any time we can both inspire leisure visitors and increase potential convention business is an excellent opportunity for us. Chicago is home to a large concentration of corporate and association meeting business; and it is one of Denver’s top feeder markets for leisure travel. So, the tens of thousands of people that come through the festival and the more than 100 clients and guests who were able to attend the VIP event presented the ideal marketing opportunity.”







This year was even more inspirational than 2016. According to an on-site survey taken of festival-goers, 71 percent of people were more inspired to visit Denver after seeing the stage and other festival activations – including a photo booth, street team and abundant visual branding. Last year, the number was 66 percent.



"The clients we hosted in our VIP area represented more than $400 million in business for our city," says Rachel Benedick, vice president of sales and services. “Last year our guests were impressed by the creative and innovative event; and this year, we saw nearly double the response because of the buzz it generated among industry professionals.”



Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre is often named one of the best, if not the best, outdoor music venues in the world by outlets like Rolling Stone; it is the only naturally occurring, acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world. The replica was constructed by Denver-based EPS-Doublet of more than 150 foam blocks hand-carved and hand-painted to resemble the Red Rocks monoliths. It took several months to create; three semi-trucks to ship; and 12 hours to assemble on-site.



VISIT DENVER created a short video highlighting the experience.





About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 108 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. A record 17.3 million visitors stayed overnight in Denver in 2016, generating $5.3 billion in spending, while supporting nearly 55,000 jobs, making Tourism one of the largest industries in Denver. Learn more about Denver on the VISITDENVER website at





