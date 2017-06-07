trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

Company News

Awards

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

International , Shows & Events

Leading Congress on Computational Intelligence and Games Comes to Maastricht, August 14-17, 2018

Tweet 7/6/2017

From 14-17 August 2018 the IEEE Conference on Computational Intelligence and Games (CIG) takes place in Maastricht. It is the first time that this annual conference, organized since 2005, will be held in the Netherlands*. IEEE CIG is one of the major international conferences in this field. Around 150 leading researchers and developers from the academic world and game industry from all over the world come together to exchange the latest developments and launch future research guidelines.



Topic of the conference is, in brief, Game AI. Computer games can be used as a challenging environment to test and compare methods for artificial intelligence, as they have all kinds of dynamic elements that also occur in decision making in the real world.



In addition, methods of artificial intelligence will greatly influence game technology and development, assist designers and developers, and making new types of computer games possible.



The conference is organized by the Department of Data Science & Knowledge Engineering of Maastricht University. The conference is under the auspices of the Games Technical Committee of the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society. This Society, the IEEE Computer Society, the IEEE Consumer Electronics Society and the IEEE Sensors Council also sponsor a magazine on this subject: IEEE Transactions on Computational Intelligence and AI in Games.



Chairman of the committee of this congress is Dr. Mark Winands, associate professor at the Department of Data Science & Knowledge Engineering of Maastricht University. He explains why the organization of IEEE CIG has chosen Maastricht as destination for the 2018 edition of the conference:



'Maastricht is a historic city, with a rich cultural heritage. It is a great location for the CIG conference, with excellent conference facilities located in and around the university campus. The proposed conference venue is the former Jesuit Monastery and the School of Business and Economics, within walking distance of the train station and close to various hotels. This location contains two large auditoriums, seats for 180 and 500 people, and various small auditoriums for parallel sessions. The organization team also identified several good hotels that provide affordable accommodation near the proposed conference room.



The main cities of Europe are within two hours of Maastricht. The city is surrounded by Belgium and Germany and close to France. It is easily accessible by car, train or airplane. There are several international airports in the area, one hour's drive from the city. There is a direct train service from Amsterdam Central Station to the city of Maastricht every 30 minutes.'



John Aarts, alderman for Economic Affairs, Mobility and Finance of the city of Maastricht, is delighted with the coming of the conference: "Leading international congresses such as IEEE are of great importance to Maastricht. The economic benefits for the city are considerable. In addition, the congresses provide knowledge development and contribute significantly to the renown of Maastricht as a university and knowledge city. "



For more information about IEEE CIG 2018, go to



For more information about Maastricht Convetion Bureau, go to



* Previous countries were UK, USA, Hawaii, Australia, Italy, Denmark, South Korea, Spain, Canada, Germany, Taiwan, and Greece.





Contact:

info@maastrichtconventionbureau.com









From 14-17 August 2018 the IEEE Conference on Computational Intelligence and Games (CIG) takes place in Maastricht. It is the first time that this annual conference, organized since 2005, will be held in the Netherlands*. IEEE CIG is one of the major international conferences in this field. Around 150 leading researchers and developers from the academic world and game industry from all over the world come together to exchange the latest developments and launch future research guidelines.Topic of the conference is, in brief, Game AI. Computer games can be used as a challenging environment to test and compare methods for artificial intelligence, as they have all kinds of dynamic elements that also occur in decision making in the real world.In addition, methods of artificial intelligence will greatly influence game technology and development, assist designers and developers, and making new types of computer games possible.The conference is organized by the Department of Data Science & Knowledge Engineering of Maastricht University. The conference is under the auspices of the Games Technical Committee of the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society. This Society, the IEEE Computer Society, the IEEE Consumer Electronics Society and the IEEE Sensors Council also sponsor a magazine on this subject: IEEE Transactions on Computational Intelligence and AI in Games.Chairman of the committee of this congress is Dr. Mark Winands, associate professor at the Department of Data Science & Knowledge Engineering of Maastricht University. He explains why the organization of IEEE CIG has chosen Maastricht as destination for the 2018 edition of the conference:'Maastricht is a historic city, with a rich cultural heritage. It is a great location for the CIG conference, with excellent conference facilities located in and around the university campus. The proposed conference venue is the former Jesuit Monastery and the School of Business and Economics, within walking distance of the train station and close to various hotels. This location contains two large auditoriums, seats for 180 and 500 people, and various small auditoriums for parallel sessions. The organization team also identified several good hotels that provide affordable accommodation near the proposed conference room.The main cities of Europe are within two hours of Maastricht. The city is surrounded by Belgium and Germany and close to France. It is easily accessible by car, train or airplane. There are several international airports in the area, one hour's drive from the city. There is a direct train service from Amsterdam Central Station to the city of Maastricht every 30 minutes.'John Aarts, alderman for Economic Affairs, Mobility and Finance of the city of Maastricht, is delighted with the coming of the conference: "Leading international congresses such as IEEE are of great importance to Maastricht. The economic benefits for the city are considerable. In addition, the congresses provide knowledge development and contribute significantly to the renown of Maastricht as a university and knowledge city. "For more information about IEEE CIG 2018, go to www.maastrichtuniversity.nl/cig2018/ For more information about Maastricht Convetion Bureau, go to www.maastrichtconventionbureau.com Tweet



