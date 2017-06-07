|
Venues & Destinations
Global DMC Partners Releases 2017 Global Destination Index
7/6/2017
Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of independent Destination Management Companies (DMCs), unveils their 2017 Global Destination Index which presents the top meeting and incentive destinations around the world. The data was compiled based on over 700 meeting and incentives that are operating in 2017 in over 500 destinations that Global DMC Partners represents.
Top 10 U.S. Destinations:
The 2017 Global Destination Index also highlights destinations that are rising in popularity based on meetings and incentives that are either booked or close to contracting within a particular destination in 2018. Destinations on the 2018 Hot List are highlighted by region:
2018 Meeting & Incentive Destination Hot List:
North America
Boston, MA
Montreal, QB
Park City, UT
Puerto Rico
Seattle, WA
South America
Brazil
Africa
Morocco
Europe
Croatia
Ireland
Malta
Poland
Portugal
Asia
Bali, Indonesia
Cambodia
Vietnam
“There are so many amazing locations around the world that not everyone thinks of for business conferences or sales incentive trips. But after doing just a little bit of research, meeting planners will find that these destinations are ideal for many important reasons, such as flight lift patterns, cost-effective local options, and an array of experiences that are unique to the destination,” says Chaulet.
Global DMC Partners will host a webinar on July 20 at 10:00am ET, August 10 at 12:30pm ET, and August 15 at 11:30am ET to present their 2017 Global Destination Index, and take a deeper dive into what factors make each destination in their report attractive for meetings and incentives. Those who are interested in attending the webinar can register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/6183942949855801601.
About Global DMC Partners
Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com.
Contact:
erind@globaldmcpartners.com
|