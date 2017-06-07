trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

Company News

Awards

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Internationally Renowned Chef Wilo Benet Partners with Puerto Rico Convention Center

Tweet 7/6/2017

As part of its ongoing pursuit for excellence, the Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority, Mr. Omar Marrero, along with AEG Facilities, recently announced Chef Wilo Benet’s collaboration with the Center’s Culinary team. This partnership will usher in a new flare of quality food courses to be carried out in this great space for activities and events located in Puerto Rico’s metro area.



“We feel very glad to have Mr. Benet as a member of the crew that will surely elevate the Convention Center District Authority offer into a level never seen before. It is a commitment of our governor, Dr. Ricardo Rosselló, to achieve the highest levels of quality and services in a public venue that is operated by a private entity. We are part of that commitment, working as a bridge between innovation and traditions. No doubt we look forward to see the greatness that this alliance will bring to the table,” said Marrero.



Executive Chef Wayne Michaelson and the PRCC Culinary team recently finished designing a new menu for the Center, which consists of 30 new, fresh, and innovative dishes that elevate the already exquisite Puerto Rican cuisine with a gourmet touch. Unique recipes were developed to mirror the food story of the island. From fresh-baked rolls and pastries at every event to eye-catching chef’s tables where guests learn about the food they’re eating, telling our story through every bite. Whether it is for a business meeting or a four thousand-person banquet, the new menu is sure to make a lasting impression with guests that come from all over the island and different parts of the world.



"We are extremely proud that Chef Wilo joins PRCCDA and AEG Facilities as a collaborator. We admire his work, his criterion before the experience of tasting a good dish and offering his knowledge to our culinary team are invaluable contributions. Partnerships like this one are just another example of how we benchmark ourselves against the best dining experiences out there." said Jorge L. Pérez, PRCC General Manager.



Meanwhile, Brad Gessner, AEG Facilities Senior Vice President-Convention Centers added "we are focusing on offering the best quality not only in service, but also in the Food & Beverage experience our clients are going to enjoy. This is just the beginning of a series of exciting announcements that we will be making throughout the year, support for our Center and as part of a local and international campaign.”



The Puerto Rico Convention Center opened in 2005. It is the largest convention center in the Caribbean and one of the most technologically advanced in the Americas. The Center celebrates hundreds of activities every year, from international conventions to intimate events. As an anchor facility of the Puerto Rico Convention District, the Center commands an imposing view of Old San Juan, Condado and other historic landmarks in Puerto Rico’ capital.



For more information, you can visit





About Wilo Benet

Wilo Benet has redefined Puerto Rican cuisine and in the process, has put the Island’s flavors on display for the whole world to admire. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Wilo gained experience at prestigious restaurants in the United States, including The Maurice Restaurant, The Water Club and Le Bernardin Restaurant in New York. He returned to Puerto Rico setting the way to open Pikayo, a world-class restaurant that has received rave reviews both locally and internationally. “Sabores de Ensueño con Wilo Benet” is a TV Show currently on the air at Fox Latino with an audience of 11 million people from Mexico to Argentina. He has also appeared in high rated TV shows like “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern”, was a guest chef at “Top Chef” (Bravo TV’s Emmy award-winning #1 food show on cable and James Beard award-winner), participated as a contestant in its spinoff series “Top Chef Masters” as well as in “Martha Stewart Weddings” amongst many others.



About chef Wayne Michaelson, Executive Chef

Graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, Wayne Michaelson started his career in the 80’s in the renowned restaurant: Commander's Palace in New Orleans. From here he was hired by Chef Augusto Schreiner to join the Hilton International team. He continued his career in Puerto Rico working for some of the most prestigious properties on the Island. Among these are the Hyatt Dorado Beach Resort, Conrad Condado Plaza, and El San Juan Hotel. His dedication and knowledge in the culinary field won him various awards in competitions held by the American Culinary Federation and Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association. Wayne has had the privilege to cook for Presidents of the United States of America Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as many celebrities. Some of the celebrities include the Rolling Stones, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, and many more.



About the Puerto Rico Convention Center

The Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC) is the ideal meeting place for entrepreneurs, businesses and public organizations from around the world. Managed by AEG Facilities, the PRCC is located in the capital of Puerto Rico and is 600,000 sq. ft of beautiful and flexible event space. The state-of-the-art facility includes exhibit halls, ballrooms, meeting space and an outdoor terrace that can service small meetings or large conventions with modern technology, accommodations, and transportation. For more information, please visit



About AEG Facilities

AEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Corporation, is the leading sports, entertainment and venue operator in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone affiliate of AEG, owns, operates or consults with more than 100 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including live event producer, AEG Live, AEG Global Partnerships, AEG Development, AEG 1Earth, AEG Encore and AEG Creative to support the success of AEG venues across the globe. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jperez@prconvention.com









As part of its ongoing pursuit for excellence, the Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority, Mr. Omar Marrero, along with AEG Facilities, recently announced Chef Wilo Benet’s collaboration with the Center’s Culinary team. This partnership will usher in a new flare of quality food courses to be carried out in this great space for activities and events located in Puerto Rico’s metro area.“We feel very glad to have Mr. Benet as a member of the crew that will surely elevate the Convention Center District Authority offer into a level never seen before. It is a commitment of our governor, Dr. Ricardo Rosselló, to achieve the highest levels of quality and services in a public venue that is operated by a private entity. We are part of that commitment, working as a bridge between innovation and traditions. No doubt we look forward to see the greatness that this alliance will bring to the table,” said Marrero.Executive Chef Wayne Michaelson and the PRCC Culinary team recently finished designing a new menu for the Center, which consists of 30 new, fresh, and innovative dishes that elevate the already exquisite Puerto Rican cuisine with a gourmet touch. Unique recipes were developed to mirror the food story of the island. From fresh-baked rolls and pastries at every event to eye-catching chef’s tables where guests learn about the food they’re eating, telling our story through every bite. Whether it is for a business meeting or a four thousand-person banquet, the new menu is sure to make a lasting impression with guests that come from all over the island and different parts of the world."We are extremely proud that Chef Wilo joins PRCCDA and AEG Facilities as a collaborator. We admire his work, his criterion before the experience of tasting a good dish and offering his knowledge to our culinary team are invaluable contributions. Partnerships like this one are just another example of how we benchmark ourselves against the best dining experiences out there." said Jorge L. Pérez, PRCC General Manager.Meanwhile, Brad Gessner, AEG Facilities Senior Vice President-Convention Centers added "we are focusing on offering the best quality not only in service, but also in the Food & Beverage experience our clients are going to enjoy. This is just the beginning of a series of exciting announcements that we will be making throughout the year, support for our Center and as part of a local and international campaign.”The Puerto Rico Convention Center opened in 2005. It is the largest convention center in the Caribbean and one of the most technologically advanced in the Americas. The Center celebrates hundreds of activities every year, from international conventions to intimate events. As an anchor facility of the Puerto Rico Convention District, the Center commands an imposing view of Old San Juan, Condado and other historic landmarks in Puerto Rico’ capital.For more information, you can visit www.prconvention.com or call to the number 787-641-7722.About Wilo BenetWilo Benet has redefined Puerto Rican cuisine and in the process, has put the Island’s flavors on display for the whole world to admire. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Wilo gained experience at prestigious restaurants in the United States, including The Maurice Restaurant, The Water Club and Le Bernardin Restaurant in New York. He returned to Puerto Rico setting the way to open Pikayo, a world-class restaurant that has received rave reviews both locally and internationally. “Sabores de Ensueño con Wilo Benet” is a TV Show currently on the air at Fox Latino with an audience of 11 million people from Mexico to Argentina. He has also appeared in high rated TV shows like “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern”, was a guest chef at “Top Chef” (Bravo TV’s Emmy award-winning #1 food show on cable and James Beard award-winner), participated as a contestant in its spinoff series “Top Chef Masters” as well as in “Martha Stewart Weddings” amongst many others.About chef Wayne Michaelson, Executive ChefGraduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, Wayne Michaelson started his career in the 80’s in the renowned restaurant: Commander's Palace in New Orleans. From here he was hired by Chef Augusto Schreiner to join the Hilton International team. He continued his career in Puerto Rico working for some of the most prestigious properties on the Island. Among these are the Hyatt Dorado Beach Resort, Conrad Condado Plaza, and El San Juan Hotel. His dedication and knowledge in the culinary field won him various awards in competitions held by the American Culinary Federation and Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association. Wayne has had the privilege to cook for Presidents of the United States of America Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as many celebrities. Some of the celebrities include the Rolling Stones, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, and many more.About the Puerto Rico Convention CenterThe Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC) is the ideal meeting place for entrepreneurs, businesses and public organizations from around the world. Managed by AEG Facilities, the PRCC is located in the capital of Puerto Rico and is 600,000 sq. ft of beautiful and flexible event space. The state-of-the-art facility includes exhibit halls, ballrooms, meeting space and an outdoor terrace that can service small meetings or large conventions with modern technology, accommodations, and transportation. For more information, please visit www.prconvention.com About AEG FacilitiesAEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Corporation, is the leading sports, entertainment and venue operator in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone affiliate of AEG, owns, operates or consults with more than 100 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including live event producer, AEG Live, AEG Global Partnerships, AEG Development, AEG 1Earth, AEG Encore and AEG Creative to support the success of AEG venues across the globe. For more information, please visit www.aegworldwide.com Tweet



