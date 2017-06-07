trending Sponsored Content

Highway 85 Creative Moves to New Location, Adds New Equipment and Personnel

7/6/2017

Highway 85 Creative, the Phoenix valley's one-stop-shop for exhibit design and environmental design, is enjoying incredible growth, including a new location, new equipment, new personnel and new marquis projects and clients.



"It's been amazing," says Guy Zwick, Highway 85's Chief Creative Officer. "We took a bit of a risk in moving to the new space, but things have fallen – and continue to fall – into place for us. We even received some industry accolades by winning Best in Show, New Exhibitor at



Zwick is talking about the design company's recent growth, including their move to a new, 17,000-square-foot building in Phoenix's west valley. They're also looking at adding another 7,500 square feet later this year.



The larger facility was necessary, since Highway 85 has brought in some incredible new equipment and in-house capabilities, including metal fabrication, a new dye sublimation printer, a heat-transfer machine and heat press, a 3D printer, and a state-of-the-art CNC router.



"We really needed the extra space and new equipment," Guy says. "We landed some great new projects and clients. We created the retail experience at the new Bob Parson’s PXG store in Scottsdale, Avnet hired us for their exhibit and events rebranding, and Honeywell’s trade show circuit continues to grow. These are really exciting times."



Highway 85 Creative opened its doors in 2005 and has enjoyed steady growth and success ever since, though their redesign of Harley Davidson of Scottsdale, the world's largest Harley dealership, rocketed Highway 85 into the spotlight. Today, the company's elite “space defining” team creates trade show booths and exhibits, retail experiences, corporate environments… and a bit more.



For more information go to





