|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 31st Annual Salary Survey Shows & Events
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Signs Long-Term Lease with Bahia Mar Company News
EnventU Partners with Global Trade Association InfoComm International®; Offers Inner City Youth Behind-The-Scenes Learning Opportunities in the Audiovisual Events Industry Awards
Events Industry Council Announces 2017 Hall of Leaders Inductees and Pacesetter Award Winners Company News
SmartSource Donates 25 Laptops to Globetops Company News
Cision Agrees to Acquire L'Argus de la Presse EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Editor Named to ASBPE Foundation Board of Directors Shows & Events
Reed Exhibitions Announces Collaboration with National Tiny House Jamboree
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Highway 85 Creative Moves to New Location, Adds New Equipment and Personnel
7/6/2017
Highway 85 Creative, the Phoenix valley's one-stop-shop for exhibit design and environmental design, is enjoying incredible growth, including a new location, new equipment, new personnel and new marquis projects and clients.
"It's been amazing," says Guy Zwick, Highway 85's Chief Creative Officer. "We took a bit of a risk in moving to the new space, but things have fallen – and continue to fall – into place for us. We even received some industry accolades by winning Best in Show, New Exhibitor at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017. We are fortunate.”
Zwick is talking about the design company's recent growth, including their move to a new, 17,000-square-foot building in Phoenix's west valley. They're also looking at adding another 7,500 square feet later this year.
The larger facility was necessary, since Highway 85 has brought in some incredible new equipment and in-house capabilities, including metal fabrication, a new dye sublimation printer, a heat-transfer machine and heat press, a 3D printer, and a state-of-the-art CNC router.
"We really needed the extra space and new equipment," Guy says. "We landed some great new projects and clients. We created the retail experience at the new Bob Parson’s PXG store in Scottsdale, Avnet hired us for their exhibit and events rebranding, and Honeywell’s trade show circuit continues to grow. These are really exciting times."
Highway 85 Creative opened its doors in 2005 and has enjoyed steady growth and success ever since, though their redesign of Harley Davidson of Scottsdale, the world's largest Harley dealership, rocketed Highway 85 into the spotlight. Today, the company's elite “space defining” team creates trade show booths and exhibits, retail experiences, corporate environments… and a bit more.
For more information go to www.highway85creative.com.
Contact:
scott@tangelopr.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|