PMMI Announces Laura Thompson as Senior Director of Expositions

Tweet 7/6/2017

Laura Thompson has been promoted to senior director of expositions at PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, owner and producer of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows. Thompson will replace Jim Pittas who has been promoted to chief operating officer at PMMI.



During her 19 years with PMMI, Thompson has held several jobs within the show department and contributed to the success of PMMI's trade shows. Thompson was most recently director of trade show operations, responsible for the operations of all PACK EXPO events in addition to managing EXPO PACK Mèxico and being part of the successful launch of EXPO PACK Guadalajara in 2013. In her new role as senior director of expositions, Thompson will oversee PMMI's show department including all aspects of sales, promotions and operations for both international and domestic trade shows.



"Laura has made significant contributions to the growth and success of our PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows. Her leadership abilities and operational expertise will ensure the continued success of our shows. I look forward to working side-by-side with Laura to continue to build the PACK EXPO brand," says Jim Pittas, chief operating officer, PMMI.



Laura will lead the trade show team based in PMMI's Reston, Virginia office.





PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Healthcare Packaging EXPO, PACK EXPO East, EXPO PACK Mèxico, EXPO PACK Guadalajara and ProFood Tech. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, ProFood World and Packaging + Processing OEM. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market and industry trends to support members' growth strategies, and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year. Learn more at





