Shows & Events, EXHIBITOR News

Exhibit Concepts to Give Away Two Free All-Access Passes for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, August 22-25

Tweet 7/12/2017

Exhibit Concepts, Inc., an award-winning event marketing agency that designs and produces branded environments, announces that it will give away two free All-Access Passes for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, the Accelerated Learning Conference for Trade Show and Event Marketing Professionals, produced by Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education.



EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago will be held from August 22-25 at theWit Chicago - a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The agenda includes a wide selection of topics ranging from budgeting, branding, integrated marketing communications, measurement, and more. Attendees can select sessions and workshops from up to four complete days of education. EXHIBITORFastTrak is designed to meet the specific educational needs of trade show or corporate event marketing professionals.



To sign up for your chance to win a free pass to attend EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, go to Tuesday, July 18th.



“The face-to-face marketing industry continues to evolve which makes continuing professional development so important. EXHIBITORFastTrak has become the gold standard for educating face-to-face marketing professionals,” says Ellen Campbell-Kaminski, vice president of marketing for Exhibit Concepts, Inc. “Exhibit Concepts is thrilled to be key part of this year’s Chicago event in August, as we work to grow our trade show, commercial interiors and international sides of the business. Our goal is to bring our client’s story to life in face-to-face settings in the most compelling, memorable and inspirational way possible. We are true believers in the power of live marketing and 3D environments to immerse people in the experience and we know FastTrak attendees share similar views and goals.”



EXHIBITORFastTrak features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing.



“Conference attendees routinely tell me that they especially enjoy the more intimate atmosphere of EXHIBITORFastTrak,” commented Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist, Exhibitor Media Group. “They value being able to share their challenges and tap into other participants’ solutions, ideas, and successes in smaller groups. Plus, they benefit from many opportunities to informally chat with our instructors.”



For details about EXHIBITORFastTrak learning opportunities, registration, and additional information, go to





About Exhibit Concepts, Inc.

Exhibit Concepts is an award-winning event marketing agency that designs and produces branded environments, including domestic and international tradeshows, museums, executive briefing centers, corporate interiors, vehicle marketing and tours, experiential and interactive engagements, creative and design services, and program management. We are passionate about providing custom brand experiences which create unique connections between our clients and their customers. For more information go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com











More information about Exhibit Concepts, Inc....





