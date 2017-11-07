EXHIBITOR Magazine Receives 11 National Awards

7/11/2017

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Contact:

EXHIBITOR Magazine won 11 National Azbee Awards, presented by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE), including five Gold Awards in categories ranging from Best Original Research to Best How-To Article. Furthermore, EXHIBITOR was once again named among the top 10 publications in the organization’s annual Magazine of the Year competition. The awards were presented during ASBPE’s 2017 B2B Media Success Conference, held at the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, FL.“To win a National Gold Azbee Award, an entry must be deemed the very best in its category,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR Magazine. “And considering there were nearly 1,200 entries in this year’s competition, it’s a huge accomplishment to not only be among the best of the best, but to have been named the very best in several of those categories.”EXHIBITOR has been participating in the annual Azbee Awards competition (which honors print, design, and digital excellence in the business, trade, and specialty press) since 2006. View this year’s award-winning work by clicking the links below.About ASBPEFounded in 1964 as the American Society of Business Press Editors, ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press. The official name was changed to the American Society of Business Publication Editors in 1997, and to ASBPE in 2012. ASBPE has chapters in cities nationwide, including Chicago, Boston, New York, Kansas City, Cleveland, and Washington, D.C.About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com