trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Awards

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

People

TrivWorks Announces Gene Jones as Newest 'Special Talent' Emcee

Tweet 7/13/2017

TrivWorks™, a corporate event entertainment & team building company specializing in trivia events, has teamed up with veteran corporate entertainer and trivia master Gene Jones to offer an unrivaled new trivia entertainment format.



Dubbed “America’s Trivia Guy” by the media, Gene Jones is the nation’s go-to trivia expert for live event entertainment. Armed with a unique encyclopedic knowledge of every conceivable category, Gene has been wowing audiences large and small for over 30 years with his unique GIMME A HINT! Trivia Game Show, spontaneously asking attendees questions about any topic of their choosing. Through this special collaboration with TrivWorks™, Gene will now bring his decades of emcee and trivia hosting skills to corporate audiences nationwide seeking customized trivia entertainment, with a unique twist unlike anything else.



Available for both “roving” interactive entertainment or to emcee formal team trivia contests, Gene arrives prepared with a combination of carefully customized trivia questions tailored to the specific audience in attendance, as well as a staggering amount of memorized trivia at his fingertips. Engaging individuals, small groups or the entire room with his fast-paced style and charming sense of humor, the mix of Gene’s spontaneous trivia with TrivWorks™’ customized material and event production guarantees a supremely dynamic competitive experience guaranteed to delight everyone in attendance.



“The best way to engage a group of any size is to make the content fun and relevant to the specific audience,” says TrivWorks™ founder & CEO David Jacobson, an expert in corporate trivia production with over 15 years’ experience in event entertainment. “What Gene Jones delivers that is so unique is not only extreme professionalism and decades of experience hosting trivia, but the ability to spontaneously engage audience members with material that’s perfectly suited for them.”



Established in 2009 in New York City, TrivWorks™ is the industry leader in producing trivia events for professional audiences nationwide. Renown for utilizing professional corporate event emcees, fully-customized questions, and unparalleled expertise engaging corporate audiences with live trivia, TrivWorks™ offers diverse trivia-based experiences and formats suitable for a range of event formats and needs. Servicing small businesses to Fortune 500 clients nationwide, TrivWorks™ has been featured in U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Successful Meetings, BizBash and other media outlets. In 2016, TrivWorks™ expanded by opening Long Beach, CA office, to better service clients from coast to coast.



Gene Jones is a veteran corporate event entertainer, game show creator and host. A former Associate Editor of the Guinness Book of World Records, he has spent decades perfecting a unique blend of comedic improvisational skills with immense trivia knowledge, truly making him “America’s Trivia Guy.” Highly engaging and with an affable personality, Gene has made regular TV appearances over the past 30 years, including The Martha Stewart Show, 20/20 and Nightline. As part of his long and illustrious career in trivia and event entertainment, Gene is looking forward to taking on this new corporate entertainment collaboration.



“I am thrilled to be a part of the TrivWorks™ team, which shares my vision that in addition to being a great source of entertainment, trivia is important because it stimulates the mind. Blending my style of presenting trivia with the TrivWorks™ formula makes both styles more exciting and powerful. ”



For more information go to





Contact:

david@trivworks.com









TrivWorks™, a corporate event entertainment & team building company specializing in trivia events, has teamed up with veteran corporate entertainer and trivia master Gene Jones to offer an unrivaled new trivia entertainment format.Dubbed “America’s Trivia Guy” by the media, Gene Jones is the nation’s go-to trivia expert for live event entertainment. Armed with a unique encyclopedic knowledge of every conceivable category, Gene has been wowing audiences large and small for over 30 years with his unique GIMME A HINT! Trivia Game Show, spontaneously asking attendees questions about any topic of their choosing. Through this special collaboration with TrivWorks™, Gene will now bring his decades of emcee and trivia hosting skills to corporate audiences nationwide seeking customized trivia entertainment, with a unique twist unlike anything else.Available for both “roving” interactive entertainment or to emcee formal team trivia contests, Gene arrives prepared with a combination of carefully customized trivia questions tailored to the specific audience in attendance, as well as a staggering amount of memorized trivia at his fingertips. Engaging individuals, small groups or the entire room with his fast-paced style and charming sense of humor, the mix of Gene’s spontaneous trivia with TrivWorks™’ customized material and event production guarantees a supremely dynamic competitive experience guaranteed to delight everyone in attendance.“The best way to engage a group of any size is to make the content fun and relevant to the specific audience,” says TrivWorks™ founder & CEO David Jacobson, an expert in corporate trivia production with over 15 years’ experience in event entertainment. “What Gene Jones delivers that is so unique is not only extreme professionalism and decades of experience hosting trivia, but the ability to spontaneously engage audience members with material that’s perfectly suited for them.”Established in 2009 in New York City, TrivWorks™ is the industry leader in producing trivia events for professional audiences nationwide. Renown for utilizing professional corporate event emcees, fully-customized questions, and unparalleled expertise engaging corporate audiences with live trivia, TrivWorks™ offers diverse trivia-based experiences and formats suitable for a range of event formats and needs. Servicing small businesses to Fortune 500 clients nationwide, TrivWorks™ has been featured in U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Successful Meetings, BizBash and other media outlets. In 2016, TrivWorks™ expanded by opening Long Beach, CA office, to better service clients from coast to coast.Gene Jones is a veteran corporate event entertainer, game show creator and host. A former Associate Editor of the Guinness Book of World Records, he has spent decades perfecting a unique blend of comedic improvisational skills with immense trivia knowledge, truly making him “America’s Trivia Guy.” Highly engaging and with an affable personality, Gene has made regular TV appearances over the past 30 years, including The Martha Stewart Show, 20/20 and Nightline. As part of his long and illustrious career in trivia and event entertainment, Gene is looking forward to taking on this new corporate entertainment collaboration.“I am thrilled to be a part of the TrivWorks™ team, which shares my vision that in addition to being a great source of entertainment, trivia is important because it stimulates the mind. Blending my style of presenting trivia with the TrivWorks™ formula makes both styles more exciting and powerful. ”For more information go to www.trivworks.com Tweet



