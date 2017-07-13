|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 31st Annual Salary Survey Awards
Events Industry Council Announces 2017 Hall of Leaders Inductees and Pacesetter Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Editor Named to ASBPE Foundation Board of Directors Company News
SmartSource Donates 25 Laptops to Globetops EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Named Best Overall Trade Publication Venues & Destinations
Global DMC Partners Releases 2017 Global Destination Index Venues & Destinations
Internationally Renowned Chef Wilo Benet Partners with Puerto Rico Convention Center New Products
ShowSourcing Launches Free App Solution for Trade Shows
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Corcoran Expositions Announces Five New Hires to Meet Increased Growth
7/13/2017
Corcoran Expositions, one of the country’s largest independent trade show organizers, today announced five new hires to help meet increased growth at the firm.
“We are off to great start in 2017, providing services to many long-standing clients and also helping seven new clients,” said Dan Corcoran, chief operating officer at Corcoran Expositions. “We are very excited about these five new hires as they will play a large role in serving the growing needs of our clients.”
Contact:
John.vita@jsvcom.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|