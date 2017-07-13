trending Sponsored Content

Corcoran Expositions Announces Five New Hires to Meet Increased Growth

7/13/2017

Corcoran Expositions, one of the country’s largest independent trade show organizers, today announced five new hires to help meet increased growth at the firm.



“We are off to great start in 2017, providing services to many long-standing clients and also helping seven new clients,” said Dan Corcoran, chief operating officer at Corcoran Expositions. “We are very excited about these five new hires as they will play a large role in serving the growing needs of our clients.” Leesa Engelmann - Sponsorship Manager -- Leesa brings 16 years of experience in the trade show industry, including running her own consulting business, “Event Marketing Girl” for eight years. Most recently Leesa served as the Marketing and Exhibits Manager for the Orthopedic Trauma Association after three years as the Event Marketing lead for GE Critical Power. She joins as a Sponsorship Manager, developing and overseeing sponsorship programs for Corcoran’s clients.





Gavin McAuliffe - Exhibit Sales - Gavin brings 12 years of experience in the trade show industry, most recently serving as an Account Executive for J&J Exhibitors Service. He joins the exhibit sales team, marketing exhibit space on behalf of Corcoran’s clients.





Tyson Harrison - Exhibit Sales -- Tyson most recently held positions in the hospitality industry, and previously was a Meeting Rooms Conversion Manager for Aramark at McCormick Place. He joins the exhibit sales team, marketing exhibit space on behalf of Corcoran’s clients.





Jennifer Kattalia - Exhibit Coordinator -- Jennifer is a graduating senior at DePaul University and a former intern at Corcoran primarily working on attendee and exhibitor marketing projects for the Chicago Golf Show. She will join the exhibit manager team, supporting marketing efforts and customer service.





Nicol Corcoran - Contract Administrator -- Nicol is new to the trade show industry, and most recently was an administrator for a student tutoring and testing center. Prior to that she had an eight year career in the University Residence Life field, working at Universities in five different states.



Corcoran Expositions is one of the country’s largest independent trade show organizers, having produced more than 700 trade shows in 100 cities over the past 26 years. With an average client relationship of 10 years, Corcoran Expositions has perfected the ability to quickly learn new industries and markets to successfully compel thousands of companies to exhibit at the expos they manage. For more information, go to





john.vita@jsvcom.com









