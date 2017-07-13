|
People
Chad Chappell Joins The Expo Group Sales Team
7/13/2017
Chad Chappell, CMP has joined The Expo Group as National Sales Director.
“Professionals like Chad who are true solution providers and see events holistically are vital to The Expo Group’s work as strategic partners, helping clients drive attendee, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue,” says The Expo Group President and Chief Operating Officer Randy Pekowski. “His experience in the hospitality industry is particularly aligned with our emphasis on delivering personalized client experiences and helping people perform at a higher level.”
Chappell most recently served as Director of Sales Development for Visit Baltimore, where he has built a reputation for understanding client needs and devising creative solutions. He also has worked in sales for Starwood Hotels & Resorts and the Dallas convention bureau.
“The values, service levels and commitment to innovation from The Expo Group are exactly what I want to offer my clientele in this next phase of my career,” Chappell says. “As a partner, I want to work with clients to solve real problems to make a difference for not just their trade shows and meetings, but the larger strategic objectives, advocacy efforts and membership.”
Serving our industry is important to Chappell, who was named the 2005 Meeting Professionals International (MPI) Marion N. Kershner Memorial Chapter Leader and the 2000 MPI Tomorrow’s Leader. He also served as president of MPI’s Potomac Chapter in 2002. In addition to his commitment to MPI, Chad is an active member of the American Society of Association Executives, International Association for Exhibitions and Events, and Professional Convention Management Association. Chad earned a bachelor’s degree from Towson University and holds a Certified Meeting Professional designation.
Chappell will remain in his beloved Baltimore to be near Washington D.C. and Chesapeake area clientele. He can be reached by calling The Expo Group headquarters at 972.580.9000 or by email at cchappell@theexpogroup.com.
Learn more about how The Expo Group is investing in innovation to drive revenue at theexpogroup.com.
About The Expo Group
The Expo Group is a trusted exposition, exhibits and events partner that invests in clients to help them grow attendee, sponsorship and exhibits revenue by creating compelling experiences from ideas to design to execution to results. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com or contact Dana Freker Doody directly at 972.580.9000 x1644, ddoody@theexpogroup.com.
Contact:
ddoody@theexpogroup.com
More information about The Expo Group...
|