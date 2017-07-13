trending Sponsored Content

DCI Partners with IACC in 2nd Annual Meeting Room of the Future Study

Tweet 7/13/2017

For the second year, DCI has partnered with IACC on its second annual ‘Meeting Room of the Future’ report. DCI is a proud partner of IACC and The IACC Meeting Room of the Future™ initiative, which aims to identify new and emerging trends across technology, education, meeting and networking spaces and food & beverage within the meeting and conference global industry, as well as predicting the landscape of the industry over the next three to five years. The report brings together insights from 180 global IACC members, meeting planners and industry experts, and provides valued, in-depth findings on the evolving industry.



Research from this edition reveals how emerging technology and younger delegates are influencing the way we meet, with memorable individual experiences, interactive presentation and personal development becoming critical factors for venues and meeting planners to consider. A full copy is available for download here at



“DCI is thrilled to once again partner with IACC to help further uncover how the format and content of meetings are being impacted by generational differences. Younger generations are clearly a strong influence and are looking for a more individual approach to meetings,” said DCI’s Director of Research, Robyn Domber. “Flexibility is gaining in importance as delegates want a more memorable experience directly relevant to them and their own personal development.”



IACC’s CEO, Mark Cooper commented, “Unsurprisingly, businesses remain focused on budget and demonstrating return on investment and therefore organisers are assessing the success of meetings through broader metrics than previously, for example whether the meeting impacted their bottom line and met business objectives. As an industry, we need to be conscious of this and look at how we can best demonstrate our value.”



A second phase of the Meeting Room of the Future report will be launching at IMEX America in Las Vegas on the 10th October 2017 and will report on trends and opinions as seen by IACC venues and committed industry suppliers.





About DCI

DEVELOPMENT COUNSELLORS INTERNATIONAL (DCI) is the leader in marketing places. Since 1960, we have worked with more than 400 cities, regions, states and countries, helping them attract both visitors and investors. We specialize exclusively in all phases of tourism and economic development marketing.



DCI business events team specializes in marketing and selling destinations and convention venues to North American-based planners of association, corporate and incentive programs. DCI research team is skilled at conducting studies to position destinations effectively in the market and at identifying best prospects. We help destination marketing organizations and convention bureaus increase group traffic to their destination, resulting in increased economic impact.



For more information go to





Contact:

shayna.alston@aboutdci.com









