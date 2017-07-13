trending Sponsored Content

The San Diego Convention Center to Implement ESCA's WIS Badge Program

7/13/2017

Effective August 1, 2017, the San Diego Convention Center will begin a transition to the ESCA Exhibition Industry Worker Identification System WIS Badge.



The San Diego Convention Center Corporation has always placed a high value on security and safety, so it is in this spirit that we will continue to enhance our own practices with time," said Joshua Layne, Director, Public Safety & Technology, San Diego Convention Center Corporation. "One area that we have identified for improvement is our badging and credentialing. There are currently nine different credentials accepted for people working in the center and it leads to various problems that result in a negative impact to facility security. Therefore, the SDCCC has begun to take steps to simplify this practice and bring us in line with other industry leaders as it relates to credentialing workers."



"This new program will allow us to enhance the overall security of the center for its licensees and guests by drastically reducing the number of credentials accepted which will make security personnel much more effective at their jobs. The WIS Badge is not only a proven system, as it is currently in use by sixteen (16) facilities nationwide, but each badge is also reasonably priced, costing about $18 for ESCA member full time employees and $25 for all others every three years."



In order to remain flexible during this transition, the SDCCC will continue to provide temporary photo ID badges at security at a cost of $5. These badges will be good for the run of the event and will expire afterwards. This nominal fee is intended to encourage a move to the WIS Badge system and recuperate costs of materials and time for our staff.



"We understand that this transition will require planning and time on everyone’s part, so we have done our best to ensure an accommodating timeline with plenty of advanced notice."



Here are the key dates: Mid-June 2017: Letter notifications sent to all contractor partners and exhibitor appointed contractors EACs) after the official announcement

July 1, 2017: Each worker who checks in at Security will be provided with informational handouts that contain WIS Badge information and frequently asked questions

August 1, 2017: Convention Center Security will begin charging a $5 fee for each temporary contractor badge made.

January 1, 2018: All contractors, suppliers, vendors, and EACs who work in the facility must be identified with the WIS Badge or the credential issued by the SDCCC. "We strongly recommend that all companies go online to



If you require additional information about the website or registering your employees, please contact Mitt Arnaudet, WIS National Administrator, Member Services Director, Exhibition Services & Contractors Association, at mitt@esca.org or 972.447.8212.





